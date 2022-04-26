Ta’ziz and India’s Reliance sign shareholder agreement for $2bn Ruwais chemicals project

Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company, better known as Ta’ziz, and Reliance Industries, India's largest private petrochemicals company, signed a formal shareholder agreement on their new joint venture to develop a major chemicals project at the Ta’ziz industrial chemicals zone in Ruwais.

Reliance is partnering with Adnoc and Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ for the Ta’ziz EDC and PVC joint venture, which will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride (EDC) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant with an investment of more than $2 billion, Adnoc said in a statement on Tuesday.

These chemicals will be produced in the UAE for the first time, "unlocking new revenue streams and opportunities for local manufacturers", the statement said.

“Reliance is a valued strategic partner and our collaboration at Ta'ziz underscores the important role of industrial and energy co-operation as a means of strengthening the deep-rooted and friendly ties between the UAE and India," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive.

"We are building on this partnership and the progress at Ta'ziz to unlock more opportunities to drive the UAE’s industrial and manufacturing growth, while advancing co-operation on decarbonisation, new energies and upstream production," said Dr Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

