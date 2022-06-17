MacBook Pro M2: price and all you need to know about new Apple laptop

If you're in the market for a new laptop or simply admire Apple's hardware, the company has announced orders will open on Thursday for its powerful new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The device will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, June 24.

Here's all you need to know:

How much does it cost?

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education (for students and teachers), or Dh5,499 ($1,497.34) for the 256GB version in the UAE (Dh5,079 for education) and Dh6,339 for the 512GB model.

Monthly instalments and trade-in are available through Apple.

Does it come with the new M2 chip?

Yes, this is the device's main selling point.

The device features a next-generation 8-core CPU with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, along with Apple’s next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than the M1.

And with an active cooling system, it has been designed to sustain Pro performance for longer — whether a user is engaged in 3D gaming, a Netflix binge or one of those seemingly never-ending work days.

This is something the MacBook Air doesn't have.

“M2 starts the second generation of M-series chips and goes beyond the remarkable features of M1,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technology, during the unveiling of the new chip at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino earlier this month.

Orders for the new Apple MacBook Pro are starting. Photo: Apple

Apple said that the M2 chip is designed to greatly speed up video workflows. It has also added a next-generation media engine and a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decode, so systems with M2 will be able to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before.

The M1 chip was followed by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in October 2021. In March, Apple unveiled M1 Ultra, which the company claimed to be the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer.

What else is new?

The 13-inch screen measures in at the smaller end of Apple's MacBook Pro range, which also includes 14-inch and 16-inch versions, however they still use the M1 chip.

The new MacBook Pro is very similar to the 2020 model, but Apple says this time, the battery will last for 20 hours.

“Coming this fall, macOS Ventura will take full advantage of M2, delivering new features including Stage Manager, powerful new capabilities with Continuity Camera, and Handoff coming to FaceTime,” the company said.

“MacOS Ventura also includes big updates to Safari, Mail, Messages, Spotlight, and more.”

What about the new MacBook Air?

An M2 chip version of the MacBook Air is coming as well.

The new MacBook Air will have a larger display with thinner borders, giving users more screen real estate. The battery life allows for up to 18 hours of video playback.

“Completely redesigned around M2, MacBook Air is thinner, lighter and faster with a bigger display, better camera and all-day battery life,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“Only with Apple silicon can you build such a thin and light notebook.”

It will be available in four finishes — silver, space grey, midnight and starlight.

MacBook Air with M2 starts at Dh4,999 and Dh4,579 for education. It will be available next month.

Does Apple have any more laptops in the pipeline?

Apple is working on a larger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen for release as early as next spring, marking the first model of that size in the MacBook Air’s 14-year history, Bloomberg reported.

It is also said to be working on a smaller 12-inch version of the MacBook, which would be its smallest laptop since it discontinued the 12-inch MacBook in 2019.

The tech major's last 12-inch laptop was released in 2015 but suffered from sluggish performance and it is not clear if the forthcoming version will be part of the Air range or the more high-end MacBook Pro range.

