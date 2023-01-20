Apple MacBook Pro M2 and M2 Max: price, release date and all you need to know

If you're in the market for a new laptop or simply admire Apple's hardware, the powerful new MacBook Pro has been announced in 14 and 16-inch versions.

The device will start arriving to customers worldwide on January 24.

Here's all you need to know:

How much does it cost?

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Dh8,499 ($2,314), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Dh10,599.

Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple specialist, get their product set up in select stores including help with data transfer and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.

With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit towards a new Mac.

It comes with the new M2 Pro chip

Yes, this is the device's main selling point.

The new MacBook Pro is up to six times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, the company said.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro features a 10 or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for up to 20 per cent greater performance over M1 Pro.

Read more Apple delays AR glasses and plans cheaper mixed-reality headset

“With 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and up to 32GB of unified memory, users can tackle large projects and run multiple pro apps with blazing speed,” Apple said.

“A next-generation GPU with up to 19 cores delivers up to 30 per cent more graphics performance, and the Neural Engine is 40 per cent faster, speeding up machine learning tasks like video analysis and image processing. The powerful media engine in M2 Pro also tears through the most popular video codecs, dramatically accelerating video playback and encoding while using very little power.”

The M1 chip was followed by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in October 2021. In March, Apple unveiled M1 Ultra, which the company claimed to be the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer.

What else is new?

MacBook Pro now features Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, as well as more advanced HDMI to support 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz.

Improved productivity also comes from macOS Ventura, Apple said.

“Powerful updates like Continuity Camera bring videoconferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Centre Stage, Studio Light, and more,” Apple said.

“Handoff in FaceTime allows users to start a FaceTime call on their iPhone or iPad and fluidly pass it over to their Mac, or vice versa.

“And tools like Stage Manager automatically organise apps and windows, so users can concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance.”

Users can create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members with iCloud Shared Photo Library.

What about the new MacBook Air?

An M2 chip version of the MacBook Air came out in July.

The new MacBook Air had a larger display with thinner borders, giving users more screen real estate. The battery life allows for up to 18 hours of video playback.

“Completely redesigned around M2, MacBook Air is thinner, lighter and faster with a bigger display, better camera and all-day battery life,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“Only with Apple silicon can you build such a thin and light notebook.”

MacBook Air with M2 starts at Dh4,999 and Dh4,579 for education.

And the Mac Mini?

The new Mac mini with M2 was also unveiled on Tuesday. Mac mini is a small desktop computer that is sold without a screen, keyboard or mouse.

Mac mini with M2 starts at Dh2,499, while Mac mini with M2 Pro starts at Dh5,499.

_______________________

Expand Autoplay Jimmy Grewal with his private Apple collection, which documents the company's first 30 years, in Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

- This article was first published on June 17, 2022