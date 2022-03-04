Apple’s US employees will need to return to office in phased manner from April 11

Apple has fixed an April 11 deadline for its corporate employees in the US to return to the office, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

The company plans to begin with a hybrid pilot in a phased manner to ensure a smooth return.

From April 11, employees are required to go to the office at least once a week.

Three weeks later, employees will have to go in at least twice a week and from May 23, they will be required to go to the office three days a week ─ on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will have flexibility on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Though the timing may vary to some degree in different countries/sites based on local conditions, we will follow the same process wherever we are not yet back in the office,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a memo that Bloomberg published.

“In the coming weeks and months, we have an opportunity to combine the best of what we have learnt about working remotely with the irreplaceable benefits of in-person collaboration,” Mr Cook said.

Remote working became a necessity during the Covid-19 pandemic and many organisations have continued to follow that approach.

However, many companies have also shifted to a hybrid work model to encourage employees to collaborate in a traditional office space.

With the move, Apple has joined other technology companies that have gradually started to bring their employees back to offices.

Alphabet-owned Google expects its employees to come to the office three days a week in some parts of the US, the UK and Asia Pacific from April 4.

Apple first attempted to bring its employees back to office in June, but it had to postpone the plan many times due to rising cases of Covid-19.

In the US, Apple has offices in various locations including Los Angeles, San Diego, New York and Miami.

The company will hold its first product launch event of the year on Tuesday. Owing to the pandemic, the event will be online only, it said on Wednesday.