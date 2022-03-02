Apple’s first product launch of 2022 to be on March 8

Apple announced that it will hold its first event of the year on Tuesday, March 8, at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Owing to the pandemic, the event will be online only, the company said on Wednesday.

“Peek performance. March 8th. See you there,” Greg Joswiak, its senior vice president of marketing, said on Twitter.

Apple launched its newest iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch 7 and new iPads in September. It did not disclose which products it would release on Tuesday.

But the company is rumoured to be unveiling the next-generation version of one of its cheapest smartphones, iPhone SE, as well as a redesigned iPad Air and a Mac with Apple’s own silicon chip.

The new phone will be the first major update to the iPhone SE model in two years. It is expected to come with 5G network capabilities, and an improved processor and cameras.

The company is expected to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, at which it typically announces software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

How to watch Apple’s event

Apple’s event will start at 10pm UAE time on Tuesday. Viewers can tune in at apple.com

It will also be streamed on YouTube and through the Apple TV application for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Despite supply chain challenges, Apple posted record quarterly sales and net profit in the holiday quarter that ended on December 25.

Net profit rose by 20 per cent on last year's figure, to about $35 billion. It was up by about 68 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Revenue rose 11.2 per cent a year to more than $123.9bn during the quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $118.6bn.