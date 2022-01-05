CES 2022: OnePlus teases new smartphone that comes with Hasselblad cameras

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus teased the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro before the official start of this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today, setting the stage for 2022's first major smartphone launch.

While keeping most information under wraps – including prices and availability – Shenzhen-based OnePlus released several images and a spec sheet that looked promising on paper at the CES media day.

Pete Lau, co-founder and chief executive of OnePlus, further hyped the launch with a cryptic tweet.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is much more than a sum of its parts. But for now, here are the specs. pic.twitter.com/iEQxgMWAkw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 5, 2022

Some of the specifications that pop out include a triple-lens camera set-up co-developed with top-tier lens maker Hasselblad, which comes with a 48 megapixel lead sensor, a 120-hertz "fluid" Amoled display, a 5,000 milliampere-hour battery, and 80-watt charging and 50W charging capabilities.

Xiaomi released a similar 80W charger in 2020, designed to fully charge a device in under 20 minutes.

The OnePlus 10 Pro's camera, which comes with a 48MP lead sensor, is co-developed with Sweden's Hasselblad. Photo: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro – which looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – is the company's first device to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The processor was announced last month and is expected to be in every high-end smartphone released in 2022. More details are expected at its official launch today.

OnePlus' launch kicks off an interesting year for the smartphone industry. Shipments for 2021 are expected to achieve growth of 5.3 per cent a year to 1.35 billion devices when the final data is in, according to the International Data Corporation.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 80W charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Photo: OnePlus

However, due to a third quarter that missed expectations and the continued component shortages and logistical challenges that may not improve until mid-2022, the IDC lowered its growth forecast for 2021 and 2022 from 7.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent to 5.3 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. This is expected to recover in 2023 and beyond.

Arguably, the most talked-about unveiling of this year is Apple's next iPhone, which is purported to have a rear camera block that doesn't pop out and a punch-hole front camera snapper.

OnePlus is not among the top five smartphone vendors worldwide but it gained a cult following thanks to high-end specs offered at lower prices, earning the company the nickname "flagship killer".

Amid other smartphone brands breaching the $1,000 price point, OnePlus was able to keep its devices under this level – until last year's OnePlus 9 Pro.

Other notable media day unveilings include the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, Alienware's Concept Nyx, a server that can stream games at home and the EAH-A800 headphones from Panasonic-owned Technics, which claims to have 50 hours of battery life and "industry-leading" active noise cancellation.

The CES, which runs from January 5 to January 9, is the world's biggest consumer electronics show but this year's event has been plagued by withdrawals from some of the industry's biggest names owing to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Companies that pulled out of this year's show include Microsoft, Twitter, Alphabet, Intel, BMW, Mercedes, Waymo, T-Mobile, Amazon, General Motors, Meta Platforms and Lenovo.

They have either completely withdrawn and opted to participate online or have reduced their physical presence.

The CES was first held in New York City in 1967. Since then, it has become one of the most critical events for the technology industry, attracting tens of thousands of attendees and serving as a platform to introduce important new products and innovations, including the VCR, the DVD and Microsoft's Xbox gaming console.