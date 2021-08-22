Saudi HealthTech start-up Clinicy raises funds for expansion

The Riyadh skyline. Clinicy did not disclose the amount raised but said the 'seven-figure' investment is among the largest pre-series funding rounds in the country's HealthTech sector this year. Getty

Saudi Arabian health technology start-up Clinicy has raised funding from Riyadh-based private equity company Mad’a Investment to fuel its expansion across the kingdom.

The company did not disclose the amount of funds raised but said the “seven-figure” investment is among the largest pre-series or early stage growth funding rounds in the country's HealthTech sector this year.

“This investment will allow us to scale the number of medical institutions and patients using Clinicy and further support … [Saudi Arabia’s] healthcare sector,” Clinicy co-founder and managing director Talal Waleed Al-Hussein said on Sunday.

“Our expansion will help [us] … reach a larger segment of customers and focus on creating enhanced experiences and benefits for users.”

Start-ups in the Mena region secured $659 million in funding in the first half of 2021, an annual increase of 35 per cent, according to data platform Magnitt.

Saudi start-ups raised $168m in venture capital funding from 54 deals in the first half of this year, the report said.

About 75 per cent of investors that backed start-ups in the Arab world's biggest economy during the first half were based within the country, Magnitt data showed.

Founded in 2017, Clinicy provides cloud-based integrated technology models to boost efficiency and raise the quality of healthcare services in the country.

Clinicy identified missed appointments, high administrative costs and a lack of communication with patients as three core issues facing Saudi Arabia's healthcare industry.

The average local market's “no-show” rate of patients to attend appointments is more than 30 per cent, costing more than 2.2 billion Saudi riyals ($600m) annually, the HealthTech start-up said. That percentage rate has not changed in two decades.

“In line with Vision 2030 goals to improve the quality and efficiency of the health sector, Clinicy has demonstrated a valuable proposition, which has the power to transform and enhance healthcare services across the entire region,” said Abdullah Al-Othaim, chief executive of Mad’a.

Improving the healthcare sector in partnership with the private sector investors is a key plank of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme that seeks to diversify the kingdom's economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

The healthcare sector, especially HealthTech ventures, has garnered the attention of investors amid the pandemic as focus shifts to efficient and innovative patient care solutions.

“As we have all seen over the past year during the pandemic, health care is one of the most important sectors for society,” said Mr Al-Othaim.

“This investment adds to our commitment in supporting businesses that create jobs through innovation.”

THE POPE'S ITINERARY Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

