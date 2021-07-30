Elon Musk’s Neuralink raises $205 million in funding led by Dubai company

Dubai venture company Vy Capital led the latest funding round for the brain-computer start-up

Elon Musk's Neuralink first registered as a California company in 2016, although Mr Musk did not discuss the company publicly until the following year. Reuters

Bloomberg
Jul 30, 2021

Neuralink, the futuristic brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk, said it had raised $205 million in new venture backing, by far the biggest haul of any company in its field.

In a blog post on Thursday, Neuralink said Dubai-based venture company Vy Capital had led the latest funding round. It comes two years after filings showed Neuralink had raised $51 million in a previous round.

The funds will help Neuralink, based in Austin, Texas, to work on its brain implant for quadriplegics, a device that in time could also assist other people with neurological disorders. The technology could help provide patients with “digital freedom” by allowing them to interact with computers and phones “in a high bandwidth and naturalistic way”, according to the announcement.

Read more
Elon Musk's Neuralink reveals first steps in brain chip implants using animals
Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain chip playing video game with its mind

The next big step for Neuralink will be clinical trials of its device in human beings. So far the device has been shown off in pigs and a Pong-playing monkey.

"It is a bet on cool tech meets Elon," said Robert Nelson, the co-founder of Arch Venture Partners, who took part in the round. "A very hard but very big vision."

Neuralink has yet to announce human trials, although one of its rivals, Synchron, announced early trials for its own brain-computer interface just this week.

Seven months in, 2021 has already become a record year in brain-computer interface funding. A few days ago, Paradromics said it had raised $20m. Excluding that round and the latest Neuralink funding, brain-computer interface companies had raised $132.8m this year. All told, including the latest funding rounds, 2021 has already tripled the $97m raised in all of last year, according to PitchBook data.

Pager the monkey plays a video game using his mind. Neuralink/Reuters

Neuralink first registered as a California company in 2016, although Mr Musk did not discuss the company publicly until the following year.

Updated: July 30th 2021, 7:20 AM
1534091D ALLTOP BUSINESS COS
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
Elon Musk’s Neuralink raises $205 million in funding led by Dubai company
Five ways that cyber criminals are setting sights on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Abu Dhabi among top global cities with fastest 5G download speed
Amazon net profit doubles on strong online shopping