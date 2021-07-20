Google has racked up a total of €8.25bn in EU antitrust fines. Reuters

Europe's second-top court will rule on Google's challenge against a €2.4 billion (Dh10.36bn) EU antitrust fine on November 10, the first of a trio of cases, sources said on Tuesday.

The European Commission issued the fine on the world's most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own price-comparison shopping service and giving it an unfair advantage against smaller European rivals.

Google told the Luxembourg-based General Court at a hearing last year that making innovative products was the core of its business model rather than helping rivals. It denied favouring its own service.

The court and Google did not respond immediately to requests for comment or confirmation of the EU ruling date.

The losing side can appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), Europe's top court.

The Alphabet-owned company has racked up a total of €8.25bn in EU antitrust fines related to this price comparison shopping case and two other cases in the last decade.

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.

