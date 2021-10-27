Pure Harvest now most funded AgTech start-up in Menasa with $64.5m in new funding

Company teams up with Korea's PlanTFarm do build indoor vertical farms in Mena

Oct 27, 2021

UAE-based agricultural technology start-up Pure Harvest Smart Farms raised $64.5 million in growth capital, taking its total funds to over $271m, making it the most-funded AgTech player in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region.

The funds will be used for its expansion and technology development efforts, Pure Harvest said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest financing round, which comes after the company secured $60m in March, was led by Korean private investment firm IMM Investment, alongside existing investors and management.

It also announced a joint venture with PlanTFarm to design, build and operate indoor vertical farms in the Mena region using proprietary technology. IMM is the largest shareholder of PlanTFarm.

More to follow...

Updated: October 27th 2021, 10:13 AM
BusinessTechStartupsAgtech
