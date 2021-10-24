On-demand fuel delivery company Cafu expands its Abu Dhabi operations

Company has increased operations to provide at-home car services package, as it seeks to grow further in the UAE

Alvin R. Cabral
Oct 24, 2021

Cafu, the Dubai-based fuel delivery and vehicle services platform, on Sunday said it has expanded its services in Abu Dhabi in a bid to grow further in the UAE.

The company's new offerings include an at-home car services package, which consists of on-demand battery, tyre change services and engine oil change.

“Through our ongoing efforts to creating convenience in motion for citizens and residents across the UAE, we continue to explore opportunities to enhance our customer experience and journey, and ultimately make life easier and better for our customers,” said Alaa El Huni, head of partnerships and expansion at Cafu.

The global automotive fuel delivery system market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of over 5.8 per cent from 2020-2025, according to Mordor Intelligence research.

The enactment of stringent emission control norms, noise reduction and increased fuel efficiency are among major factors that will drive the sector's growth.

However, one issue that could hinder the fuel delivery market's growth is the increasing demand and the penetration of electric vehicles.

Cafu is among a growing number of fuel delivery services in the UAE and is one of the most popular start-ups to emerge from the country. The company does not charge delivery fees, sells fuel at petrol station prices and offers subscription plans.

Cafu refuelling in Dubai. Adam Workman / The National

Cafu's single platform promotes ease of use and removes the information barrier and negotiation hassles between car owners and garages, as it presents multiple options and products.

Cafu was launched in Dubai in 2018 and has operations in Oman and Egypt. Its founder and chief executive, Rashid Al Ghurair, is also heavily involved in other ventures, including property rental portal Urban and supporting a project to plant ghaf trees.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the company launched a mobile car wash service in Abu Dhabi that uses antibacterial solutions to better sterilise vehicles. Cafu said that it aims to deploy 50 car cleaning professionals in the capital by the end of 2021 to meet the high demand.

Updated: October 24th 2021, 2:16 PM
