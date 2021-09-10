Fund raising is top stress factor for more than half of Mena start-up founders

Study says many entrepreneurs in the Mena region live well below their means to fund their ventures, leading to stress. Getty Images

More than half of all start-up founders in the Middle East and North Africa said securing funding for their ventures was the biggest cause of stress in their entrepreneurial journey, according to a report.

The Covid-19 pandemic and scaling the business were the joint second reasons for stress, each voted for by 33.7 per cent of entrepreneurs. Work-life balance was underscored by 27.4 per cent of founders, while setting up the venture was selected by 26.3 per cent as a stress factor, followed by team management at 18.9 per cent.

The research report was compiled by entrepreneurship ecosystem Wamda, Microsoft for Start-ups and UAE-based digital media agency EMPWR.

The study polled 101 start-ups in the Mena region, of which 50 per cent were in the UAE.

Developing a start-up ecosystem and supporting small and medium-sized businesses are key planks of the UAE's economic development agenda. The government, both at the federal and emirate level, has rolled out schemes, including initiatives easing access to financing to support new ventures.

The total funding secured by start-ups in the Mena region rose by 64 per cent in the first half of the year to $1.2 billion, according to a report from data platform Magnitt. The UAE led the way in terms of deal numbers, with its start-ups securing 61 per cent of all Mena investments, the report found.

The SME sector in the UAE accounted for 94 per cent of all companies and employed more than 86 per cent of the private sector workforce at the end of 2019, according to Ministry of Economy data. In Dubai, the commercial and trading centre of the Middle East, smaller businesses make up about 95 per cent of all companies, account for 42 per cent of employment in the emirate and contribute 40 per cent of Dubai's gross domestic product, according to Dubai SME estimates.

.

However, despite increasing interest from angel investors and venture capital firms to fund promising start-ups, many entrepreneurs live well below their means to finance their businesses, which leads to increased stress. Start-up founders are twice as likely to develop depression issues, EMPWR said in a statement on Thursday.

More than half of all start-up founders rated mental well-being among their top five concerns. Other issues include business growth (72.6 per cent), financial concerns (68.4 per cent), family issues (37.9 per cent) and physical health (31.6 per cent), according to the report.

Only 2 per cent of healthcare budgets in the Mena region is currently being spent on mental health, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Coupled with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on young entrepreneurs, this could lead to an economic burden of $1 trillion by 2030, the report said.

About 36 per cent of start-up founders in the Mena region rate the state of their mental health as bad, while only 9.9 per cent rate it as good, the report said.

Nearly 44.2 per cent of respondents said they spend more than two hours a week trying to de-stress.

There is a critical need for accessible and affordable mental health services that specially cater to entrepreneurs, the EMPWR report said.

However, good relationships between co-founders can help start-ups to better navigate pandemic headwinds. More than 95 per cent of entrepreneurs look at co-founders as family members and/or friends, according to the report.

“It has been fascinating to witness the impact of relationships between start-up co-founders and their companies in the aftermath of the global pandemic,” said Ally Salama, chief executive of EMPWR.

“Many described their relationships with such partners and cohorts as being more like family. We found that entrepreneurs operating as a team were more likely to have a stronger sense of well-being and suffer less loneliness.”

Start-up founders undergo higher levels of stress, with twice the likelihood of developing depression issues

EMPWR is working to launch a network to provide youth in the Mena region with a peer-support and mental health resource. This is an attempt to increase conversations around mental well-being among young people in the region, the statement said.

“Twenty-eight per cent of the Middle East’s population is between 15 and 29 years. Mental health issues are widespread among them but less than half are willing to seek help, due to cultural stigmas and stereotypes,” Mr Salama said.

The initiative is an attempt is to mainstream the conversation around the issue, so “this silent epidemic can be addressed”, he said.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The biog Year of birth: 1988 Place of birth: Baghdad Education: PhD student and co-researcher at Greifswald University, Germany Hobbies: Ping Pong, swimming, reading

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

