Adnoc to tap nuclear and solar power for electricity generation

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will operate entirely on solar and nuclear energy following an agreement with Emirates Water and Electricity Company, in line with the UAE's recent pledge to reach net-zero by the middle of the century.

The state-owned entity is set to become the first oil and gas company in the world to completely decarbonise its electric grid at scale, Adnoc said on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and chairman of the Executive Committee of Adnoc's board of directors.

The deal will also lock-in an long offtake agreement for renewable electricity for Ewec.

"The Clean Energy Partnership between Adnoc and Ewec brings together two major UAE entities to unlock mutual value as they harness the nation’s energy resources to drive economic progress, in support of the UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’ outlined by the leadership to chart a strategic roadmap for the nation’s new era of economic and social growth over the next 50 years," Sheikh Khaled said.

