Aldar launches third villa project at Noya on Yas Island

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest developer by market value, announced plans to build 189 detached villas at the Noya Luma development on Yas Island.

This move comes after the delivery of the first two phases of the development.

The latest phase, which includes three, four and five-bedroom detached villas, is in response to customer demand for larger options, Aldar said yesterday.

The company said there was significant buyer interest in four-bedroom villas during the first two phases.

Prices for three-bedroom units start from Dh2.41 million ($656,145) while four and five-bedroom villas start from Dh2.77m and Dh3.27m, respectively.

Quote The strong response to the first two phases of the Noya development ... [is] confirmation that Abu Dhabi's real estate market is going from strength to strength

“The strong response to the first two phases of the Noya development reflects renewed consumer confidence and is confirmation that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is going from strength to strength,” said Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development.

“We continue to consult with our customers to ensure that the products we offer meet their needs, allowing us to deliver properties that address gaps in the market.”

The Noya Luma villas are based in an investment zone and are available to purchase on a freehold basis.

Construction is due to begin in November, with handovers expected to start in February 2024.

The average plot size for units in Noya Luma will be larger than that for villas built in the second phase, the company said.

The first phase of Noya valued at Dh940m was sold out within four hours of its launch while the second phase Noya Viva was fully sold within 48 hours.

Aldar has booked more than Dh1 billion in sales at the development.

Noya Luma will offer access to The Village, a community centre within the Noya masterplan featuring a British curriculum school operated by Aldar Academies, shops and cafes, health establishments, a mosque and a library.

Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island also includes the Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Lea, Ansam and Mayan developments.

The Abu Dhabi developer reported an 80 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit as revenue increased and finance costs declined.

It also benefitted from a one-off gain from the completion of a property transaction with state holding company ADQ.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 rose to Dh544m. Revenue in the period increased 16 per cent to Dh2bn due to higher property sales.

Last October, Aldar agreed to take over the management and development of government capital projects worth Dh30bn under an agreement with ADQ.

The property market in Abu Dhabi is expected to stabilise in 2021 amid balanced supply, according to a report from consultancy ValuStrat.

“Rents and capital values in established villa locations could stabilise and perhaps witness gradual appreciation. Apartments could follow suit towards the end of 2021,” the report said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Results: 5pm: Baynunah Conditions (UAE bred) Dh80,000 1,400m. Winner: Al Tiryaq, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Abdullah Al Hammadi (trainer). 5.30pm: Al Zahra Handicap (rated 0-45) Dh 80,000 1,400m: Winner: Fahadd, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi. 6pm: Al Ras Al Akhdar Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m. Winner: Jaahiz, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Al Reem Island Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m. Winner: AF Al Jahed, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 7pm: Al Khubairah Handicap (TB) 100,000 2,200m. Winner: Empoli, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh80,000 2,200m. Winner: Shivan OA, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

