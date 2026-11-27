Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer, generated more than Dh900 million ($245 million) in sales from its Canopies Sanctuary project on Yas Island as demand homes remained strong despite regional uncertainty.

Residents and overseas buyers accounted for 67 per cent of total sales “highlighting the continued demand from international end users and investors to own homes on the island", Aldar said in a statement on Friday.

Buyers from the UAE, the UK, India, Brazil and the Netherlands ranked among the highest by sales volume. "With more than 85 per cent of homes sold, the strong sales performance follows Dh1.5 billion sold in the first phase, and reflects sustained residential demand on Yas Island," Aldar said.

The Canopies Sanctuary, part of Aldar's Dh6 billion Yas Point waterfront destination, offers studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with 11,000 square metres of parkland. Other amenities include a private residents' podium garden, pool cabanas, barbecue and outdoor dining facilities, and children's play areas. A canopy and a residents' co-working lounge are also part of the project.

The latest announcement comes as property sales in Abu Dhabi remain strong despite regional uncertainty caused by the Iran war.

A total of 38,483 property transactions worth Dh171.26 billion were registered in Abu Dhabi in the first nine months of 2026, marking a 76.1 per cent increase in value and a 32.8 per cent rise in volume on an annual basis, data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre shows.

Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value at Dh29.86 billion during the period, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island (Dh28.62 billion), Saadiyat Island (Dh18.69 billion), Yas Island (Dh13.4 billion) and Zayed City (Dh5.36 billion), Adrec data shows.

Aldar last month reported a 25 per cent annual jump in its third-quarter net profit as revenue rose during the period, amid the launch of new projects. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the three months to the end of September climbed to Dh1.9 billion. Revenue and rental income during the quarter increased by 16.4 per cent year-on-year to Dh9.3 billion.