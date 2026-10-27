Aldar reports 25% jump in Q3 net profit amid launch of new projects

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer, reported a 25 per cent annual jump in its third-quarter net profit as revenue rose during the period, amid the launch of new projects.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the three months to the end of September climbed to Dh1.9 billion ($517.3 million), the company said in a filing on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Revenue and rental income during the quarter increased by 16.4 per cent year-on-year to Dh9.3 billion.

Aldar, in which Mubadala Investment Company increased its shareholding from 27.01 per cent to 28.03 per cent of the company’s issued share capital in August, is expanding across the UAE with new partnerships.

This month, the developer agreed to acquire more than 1,100 homes in Sharjah from Arada for Dh1.1 billion, marking its first investment in the emirate. The deal covers nine buildings within three residential blocks at Aljada, Arada’s flagship mixed-use development, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029.

The investment builds on a Dh15 billion development partnership announced last month by Aldar and Arada that includes the development of new projects on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border.

Aldar also plans to launch a major development of villas and townhouses in Dubai by the end of this year as part of the company’s expansion across the country, Aldar Development's chief executive Jonathan Emery told The National in London this month.