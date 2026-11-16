Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain Asset Management and Emaar team up for Dh8 billion projects

Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain Asset Management is teaming up with Emaar Hospitality to launch five property projects worth Dh8 billion ($2.17 billion) in Abu Dhabi amid continued demand for property in the emirate.

The first project, consisting of 452 apartment units and some penthouses, will be built on Al Maryah Island, according to its group chief executive.

Timelines and locations of other projects were not disclosed.

The five projects will be built in an area spanning 4.7 million square feet, with Al Maryah Island project to be built in one million square feet.

The starting price for a one-bedroom home will be Dh3.7 million and “sales will begin very soon,” Rabih Karam told The National.

“It’s a standalone project in one of the most strategic areas of Al Maryah Island, directly connected to the mall, ADGM and Cleveland Clinic,” he said.

Al Ain Asset Management and Emaar Hospitality Group executives at the signing. Photo: Emaar Show caption: Al Ain Asset Management and Emaar Hospitality Group executiv…

The launch of the new projects comes as demand for property remains strong in the emirate, despite Iran-war-driven uncertainty.

A total of 38,483 property transactions worth Dh171.26 billion were registered in Abu Dhabi in the first nine months of 2026, marking a 76.1 per cent increase in value and a 32.8 per cent rise in volume on an annual basis, according to data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

A growing number of companies are setting up their base at the ADGM, boosting demand for property in and around the international financial centre, including Reem Island.

Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value at Dh29.86 billion during the period, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island (Dh28.62 billion), Al Saadiyat Island (Dh18.69 billion), Yas Island (Dh13.4 billion) and Zayed City (Dh5.36 billion), ADREC data shows.

Assets under management at ADGM grew 54 per cent annually in the first six months of 2026, with 49,027 professionals now based at Al Maryah Island and Reem Island, an increase of 34 per cent on the same period last year.

“Demand has been amazing in Abu Dhabi. We are witnessing it in our other projects that we are selling currently," Mr Karam said.

The company sold two mansions for Dh350 million each in one of its developments on Saadiyat Island this summer, he added.

He, however, did not say who bought these villas, but he said, “these are profile of people that they can choose to be any place in the world, and they are choosing to be in UAE and in Abu Dhabi””.

The privately owned company is chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The latest partnership with Emaar follows the launch of Address Beach Resort and Residences in Dubai in JBR by the two companies in 2016, Mr Karam said.

The collaboration has since expanded with the launch of Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, which introduced the Vida brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

The company did not disclose how it planned to fund the new developments.

Emaar is looking forward to introducing more of its hospitality brands to Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Alabbar, founder and managing director of Emaar, said in a statement on Monday.