Dubai rents to ease after handover of 72,000 homes this year

The handover of more than 72,000 homes this year is expected to stabilise rents in Dubai, reducing pressure on tenants and offering them more choice, according to a new report by property portals Bayut and dubizzle.

The market is entering a phase of “healthy stabilisation”, with long-term rents showing more measured shifts and short-term rentals continuing to attract steady demand, the research found.

“Dubai’s rental market is starting to stabilise after a period of rapid growth,” said Haider Ali Khan, chief executive of Bayut and Dubizzle Group Mena. “With over 72,000 new units expected this year, the pressure on rents is slowly starting to ease, offering more breathing room and better choices for tenants.”

“With the rent-versus-buy debate picking up, especially now that prices are levelling out, we’re seeing more people take a serious look at home ownership.

“The first-time homebuyer initiative launched by the Dubai Land Department is also nudging renters to consider making that leap, offering access to exclusive units and attractive financing.”

Dubai's property market has benefited from government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and overall growth in the UAE’s economy on diversification efforts.

Under the first-time homebuyer initiative, purchasers will have priority access to new homes from participating developers as well as existing inventory. They will also benefit from discounts or limited-time offers on the price of off-plan units, flexible payment plans and improved mortgage options with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees, according to the DLD.

Watch: What is Dubai's first-time home ownership scheme?

Apartment rents

Affordable apartment rents increased by 7 per cent in the first half of the year, but some units in Bur Dubai and Deira reported decreases of 6.19 per cent, the Bayut-dubizzle report found.

Mid-range apartment rentals experienced rises of 1 per cent to 6 per cent in annual rates.

Asking rents for luxury apartments decreased between 1 per cent and 5 per cent. However, some units in Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai reported an increase of up to 3 per cent in annual rent.

Bur Dubai, Arjan and Deira are popular for affordable apartment rentals. Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay and Jumeirah Lakes Towers are sought-after for mid-tier units, while Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour maintained their status as prime choices for luxury apartments, the study showed.

Villa rents

Affordable villa rents surged by up to 9 per cent in some districts. Asking rents for mid-tier villas have generally risen by up to 7 per cent. The exceptions are three and four-bedroom units in Al Furjan, and four and five-bedroom units in JVC, which recorded rent decreases of up to 13 per cent, according to the report.

Luxury villa rents surged by up to 53 per cent in the first six months of the year, with five-bedroom units in Dubai Hills Estate reporting the highest rises following the influx of new inventory.

“Continued demand and lack of extensive supply has meant that villa rentals have remained competitive for landlords,” the report said.

While Damac Hills 2, Mirdif and Dubai South were preferred for affordable villa rents, Al Furjan, JVC and Arabian Ranches 3 attracted the most tenant interest in the mid-tier segment. Dubai Hills Estate, Damac Hills and Jumeirah were top picks for luxury villa rentals, the report added.

A separate report by Springfield Properties showed that apartment rents in Dubai for the second quarter of this year increased to an average of Dh72,090 ($19,629) per annum, up from Dh66,725 in the corresponding period last year.

Townhouse rents on average also recorded healthy growth, rising to Dh165,783, while average villa rents increased to Dh263,373, compared to Dh224,879 a year ago, the real estate agency reported.

“The consistent rise in rental values, especially in prime communities, highlights the strong yield potential for property investors in Dubai. With growing tenant demand and attractive rental returns, the market remains a favourable environment for both short- and long-term investment strategies,” the report said.

UK%20-%20UAE%20Trade %3Cp%3ETotal%20trade%20in%20goods%20and%20services%20(exports%20plus%20imports)%20between%20the%20UK%20and%20the%20UAE%20in%202022%20was%20%C2%A321.6%20billion%20(Dh98%20billion).%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThis%20is%20an%20increase%20of%2063.0%20per%20cent%20or%20%C2%A38.3%20billion%20in%20current%20prices%20from%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20was%20the%20UK%E2%80%99s%2019th%20largest%20trading%20partner%20in%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%20Q4%202022%20accounting%20for%201.3%20per%20cent%20of%20total%20UK%20trade.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

MATCH INFO Everton 2 Southampton 1

Everton: Walcott (15'), Richarlison (31' )

Southampton: Ings (54') Man of the match: Theo Walcott (Everton)

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Stan%20Lee %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Gelb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group 1 (PA) Dh119,373 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Brraq, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Taamol, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Turf) 1,800m

Winner: Eqtiraan, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial (TB) Dh183,650 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Soft Whisper, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m

Winner: Etisalat, Sando Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Match info Who: India v Afghanistan

What: One-off Test match, Bengaluru

When: June 14 to 18

TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD, 8am starts

Online: OSN Play (subscribers only)

European arms Known EU weapons transfers to Ukraine since the war began: Germany 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles. Luxembourg 100 NLAW anti-tank weapons, jeeps and 15 military tents as well as air transport capacity. Belgium 2,000 machine guns, 3,800 tons of fuel. Netherlands 200 Stinger missiles. Poland 100 mortars, 8 drones, Javelin anti-tank weapons, Grot assault rifles, munitions. Slovakia 12,000 pieces of artillery ammunition, 10 million litres of fuel, 2.4 million litres of aviation fuel and 2 Bozena de-mining systems. Estonia Javelin anti-tank weapons. Latvia Stinger surface to air missiles. Czech Republic machine guns, assault rifles, other light weapons and ammunition worth $8.57 million.

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

FIVE%20TRENDS%20THAT%20WILL%20SHAPE%20UAE%20BANKING %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20digitisation%20of%20financial%20services%20will%20continue%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Managing%20and%20using%20data%20effectively%20will%20become%20a%20competitive%20advantage%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Digitisation%20will%20require%20continued%20adjustment%20of%20operating%20models%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Banks%20will%20expand%20their%20role%20in%20the%20customer%20life%20through%20ecosystems%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20structure%20of%20the%20sector%20will%20change%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

Fire and Fury

By Michael Wolff,

Henry Holt

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3ECompany%3A%20Zywa%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202021%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Nuha%20Hashem%20and%20Alok%20Kumar%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20UAE%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%243m%3Cbr%3ECompany%20valuation%3A%20%2430m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

Karwaan Producer: Ronnie Screwvala Director: Akarsh Khurana Starring: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450 employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

Reputation Taylor Swift (Big Machine Records)

Look%20Both%20Ways %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Wanuri%20Kahiu%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lili%20Reinhart%2C%20Danny%20Ramirez%2C%20David%20Corenswet%2C%20Luke%20Wilson%2C%20Nia%20Long%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)