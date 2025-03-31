Burj Khalifa, Burj Azizi and Six Senses Residences - Dubai towers and projects that symbolise a boom in property spending by ultra high net worth individuals. Photo: The National / Azizi / Six Senses
Burj Khalifa, Burj Azizi and Six Senses Residences - Dubai towers and projects that symbolise a boom in property spending by ultra high net worth individuals. Photo: The National / Azizi / Six Senses

Business

Property

Gulf sees boom in super tall skyscrapers

Trend of ultra wealthy moving into the Gulf supporting the construction of super tall towers

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

March 31, 2025