Damac reveals Amazon jungle-inspired project on Dubai Canal as luxury launches continue

Damac Properties has revealed a branded development along the Dubai Canal as luxury launches continue in the emirate amid a booming market.

Cavalli Couture is a 14-storey building featuring 70 units comprising three, four and five-bedroom duplex sky villas and duplex penthouses.

The interiors, inspired by the Amazon jungle, will be branded by Italian fashion house Cavalli.

Each unit will have its own infinity pool and terrace garden overlooking Dubai Canal, with views of the Dubai skyline and Burj Khalifa on one side while units on the other side will offer views of Safa Park and Burj Al Arab.

“There is a booming market for branded residences and Damac is at the forefront of this charge,” said Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president of Damac.

“As a respected property developer active in the formation of Dubai’s skyline since 2002, we have earned a reputation for delivering unique and quality luxury products, but also experiences.”

Dubai has been ranked as the world leader for branded residences, according to a recent study by property adviser Savills.

It has more than 40 completed branded residences, with a pipeline set to take that number beyond 70.

Damac said the Cavalli Couture penthouses will have access to private sky gardens and a party terrace with infinity pools.

Podium-level amenities include a lagoon drop-off area, a gym and spa, a cigar lounge, club rooms, a floating juice bar and cabanas, and lush tropical gardens.

Elsewhere, LIV Developers has this week launched LIV LUX, a 47-storey ultra-luxury tower in Dubai Marina.

The developer said the tower will house the first “SuperLux” Dh75 million duplex penthouse that will anchor the building at the top two levels.

The penthouse will have two floors totalling 15,270 square feet, plus a nine-metre infinity swimming pool on its terrace, six-metre double height ceilings, a private art gallery to hold owners’ private art collections, a cinema, library and piano lounge.

Liv Developers has projects worth Dh1.6 billion under construction, which further supports the company’s expansion plans in the region it, said.

“LIV Developers will also pursue aggressive regional expansion plans to increase its land bank portfolio in ultra-prime locations of Dubai, with values in excess of Dh2 billion.”

Meanwhile, construction of the luxurious Mr C Residences Jumeirah is in “full swing”, with handover scheduled for next year, according to Alta Real-Estate Developments.

The project is “nearly sold out” and has only 27 units for sale.

“Every detail has a luxury yacht feel, bringing together features of the natural landscape of the desert with a sophisticated Italian touch,” it said.

Prices have been rising this year across all sectors in Dubai amid the wider economic recovery following the pandemic.

In the prime sector, prices are expected to end the year about 50 per cent higher than in 2021, Knight Frank said, while they are projected to grow by a further 13.5 per cent next year.

Knight Frank said it recently completed the sale of the most expensive mansion in the Tilal Al Ghaf project developed by Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai.

The Lanai Islands mansion was bought for Dh90 million by British buyers.

“The buyers took the opportunity to customise the mansion, creating a huge master suite that is over 2,000 sq ft and opting for the exterior guest house to be converted into an executive office,” said Andrew Cummings, partner and head of prime residential at Knight Frank Middle East.

“It is also another reminder that the prime market in Dubai is now expanding beyond the traditional areas such as Emirates Hills and Palm Jumeirah, with Tilal Al Ghaf set to be one of the most desirable communities in Dubai on completion.”