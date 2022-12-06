House from classic film The Goonies sold for $1.65m

The house that features in classic 1980s film The Goonies has sold in Oregon, in the US Pacific north-west, having been listed for $1.65 million.

The Victorian home in Astoria had become a tourist attraction for fans wanting to see the location of the adventure comedy movie, which raked in $125 million at the box office in 1985.

Directed by Richard Donner, The Goonies is based on a story by Steven Spielberg and features Hollywood stars Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Josh Brolin.

“Built in 1896, this home comes fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame,” the listing on the Zillow property portal said.

“After you walk through the front door of this amazing home, you realise the level craftsmanship and character put into this property.

"Every level of this home has clear views of the bay, the bridge and the city.

"Each spectacular season will be a welcome change as you get to experience all the Oregon Coast has to offer from the comfort of your own home.”

Property records show an offer was accepted just six days after it was listed for sale.

“After the word spread that the property was for sale, we received multiple offers, at asking price and higher, and we have a full backup offer,” said Jordan Miller of John L Scott Real Estate.

From left , Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen read a treasure map in a scene from The Goonies in 1985. Warner Brothers / Getty Images

The sale is expected to close in mid-January, local newspaper The Oregonian reported. The new owner, a self-described serial entrepreneur, will make his name known at that time.

The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film’s release date, and welcomes thousands of people for the event.

After the film’s 30th anniversary in 2015, owner Sandi Preston posted “no trespassing” signs, prohibiting tourists from walking up to the property. She reopened it to the public this past August, the Associated Press reported.

“While the owner of this location from The Goonies is a fan of the movie and enjoys chatting with visitors making the trek to Astoria to see the film locations, as you can imagine, it gets hard having hundreds of people crowding into your personal space every single day,” the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce wrote in August on a Facebook page they administer called Goonies Day in Astoria, Oregon.

Meanwhile, higher mortgage rates have sent demand for homes sliding in the US. That’s pressuring prices, which dropped 1.2 per cent in September from August, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of values in 20 major cities.

Contracts to buy previously owned US homes fell for a fifth month in October, data from the National Association of Realtors shows.

“Even as rates decrease and house prices soften, economic uncertainty continues to limit homebuyer demand as we enter the last month of the year,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement carried by Bloomberg.

The pace of inflation will continue to dictate the US Fed policy and, by extension, mortgage rates in the coming months, Nicole Bachaud, an economist at Zillow, said.

“If we continue to see inflation data showing that prices are coming down, and the risks of a recession move further past, then we will likely see rates stabilising,” Ms Bachaud said.