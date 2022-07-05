Aldar launches $463m Yas Golf Collection development

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties announced the launch of Yas Golf Collection, a Dh1.7 billion ($463 million) resort-style development that aims to tap into the growing demand for properties on Yas Island.

The community, which will span more than 127,000 square metres, overlooks the Yas Links Golf Course and will comprise 1,062 units, with studios and apartments starting at Dh705,000 and Dh1.24m, respectively, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday. Sales will start on July 23.

The project builds on the successful previous launches on Yas Island, which is "attracting large interest from both resident and overseas buyers", said Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer of Aldar Development.

"Given the diversity of units on offer at Yas Golf Collection, we expect to see significant interest from residents looking for a new home, as well as local and international investors seeking a foothold in Abu Dhabi’s attractive property market."

Aldar has been growing its assets. Last week, the developer expanded its hospitality portfolio with the acquisition of Nurai Island Resort, plus two new Abu Dhabi islands intended for "high-end, luxury beachfront villas".

In June, it announced Saadiyat Grove, a five-building residential project at the Grove District on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island that is surrounded by the city's iconic museums.

The company received a further boost last week when Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-listed conglomerate International Holding Company, increased its stake in Aldar Properties to become its parent company.

Abu Dhabi's property market, meanwhile, posted transactions worth Dh71.5bn in 2021, with the total number of transactions across sales and mortgage deals reaching 14,958 during the year, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport said in a February report.

The homes at Yas Golf Collection will cater to a broad customer base, with its larger units designed specifically for investors who are looking at short-term leasing.

The development will provide proximity to Abu Dhabi International Airport as well as to the sites of major annual global sporting events in the capital, including the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, and UFC Fight Island.