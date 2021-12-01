Yas Acres Golf & Country Club opens in Abu Dhabi

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club has opened in Abu Dhabi, bringing a new family-friendly attraction to the capital.

The nine-hole golf course spans 52 hectares, and is defined by its contours, long holes and a low, meandering ridgeline that runs through its centre. A lake and stream system flows through the entire course, supporting native desert plants and vegetation. The fully floodlit court is complemented by padel tennis and fitness facilities, and a swimming pool.

The clubhouse is home to Roots Bar & Kitchen, a contemporary restaurant with a large terrace overlooking the ninth hole. The club will also open two more dining outlets at the beginning of 2022.

Roots all day dinning restaurant at the new Yas Acres Golf and Country Club at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

“The Yas Acres Golf & Country Club has been developed as an inclusive club which will serve as a community social hub by modernising the traditional concept of a golf and country club,” said Matthew Waters, group director of golf at Troon.

“This concept is the first-of-its-kind in the region, where we strive to create a paradigm shift in the way golf and country clubs are portrayed and utilised. We sincerely look forward to welcoming the Abu Dhabi community to such a spectacular facility.”

For the ceremonial launch of the new facility, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, Hamda Al Suwaidi, UAE female national team member, Ali Saif Bin Summaida, UAE special Olympics team member and rising junior star Maya Gaudin took inaugural drives from the first tee.

“The entire team of the Emirates Golf Federation is excited to see what the future holds. Both the nine-hole golf course and the country club offer a breath of fresh air in the Emirate’s golfing space and truly quality facilities. We are confident that The Yas Acres Golf & Country Club will play a major role as a community hub and help golfing-enthusiasts find a place to pursue their passion,” said Al Qasimi.