Abu Dhabi offers one-year lease exemption for 1,200 economic activities

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) will grant a one-year exemption from having a lease contract for work premises for 1,200 economic activities as it further promotes the ease of doing business in the emirate.

The segments included in the decision represent almost a third of all economic activities licensed and regulated by Added, which reached 4,062 activities at the end of 2021, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This new initiative is a testament to Added’s commitment to enhancing the ecosystem and its proactive approach will enable businesses to benefit from growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi," Mohammed Al Mansouri, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre, said.

"We have selected the activities included in this move based on a study of its nature and requirement and will continue our efforts to ensure ease of setting up and doing business as well as supporting entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, which will contribute positively to the commercial activity in Abu Dhabi."

Abu Dhabi's economy has recovered strongly from the pandemic, with its non-oil economy rising an annual 4.1 per cent in 2021, driven by robust government policies.

The growth was led by the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, which surged by more than 23 per cent on a yearly basis, data from Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi showed.

In April, Added said 80 economic activities, spanning key sectors, were added in 2021.

It also said that the number of new economic licences issued in the emirate rose 22 per cent in 2021 to 25,427, owing to government initiatives that strengthened investor confidence.

In January, Abu Dhabi removed more than 20,000 requirements to set up businesses in the emirate as part of an overhaul led by Added as it aims to attract more investment.

“We constantly connect with entrepreneurs and business owners to best understand their respective sectors and consequently are able to meet their demands and requirements," Mr Al Mansouri said.

"Giving investors the option to obtain economic licenses without lease agreement reflects our positive, preemptive response to the market’s current needs," he said.