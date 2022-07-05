Non-oil business activity in largest Arab economies continues to improve in June

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to improve in June as output and new orders grew amid rising optimism for future growth despite mounting inflationary pressures.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 57 in June from 55.7 in May, the highest reading since October 2021 and slightly above the survey’s long-run average of 56.8.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below it points to a contraction.

"Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy continued to go from strength to strength in June, with the PMI picking up to an eight-month high,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“The upturn was underlined by a robust increase in new business levels, which encouraged firms to expand their output sharply and make greater input purchases.”

Non-oil business activity also remained in expansion territory in the UAE, with the PMI Index reaching 54.8 at mid-way point through the year, indicating a strong momentum in economic growth.

The performance of the non-oil sector has improved in each of the past 19 months, helped by a recovery in economic conditions following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

