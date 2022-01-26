Abu Dhabi cancels 20,000 requirements for business set-up to attract investors

Abu Dhabi cancelled more than 20,000 requirements to set up businesses in the emirate as part of an ongoing wide-scale overhaul of procedures led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) as it seeks to attract more investment and ease doing business.

A total of 26 local and federal partner entities participated in the reductions programme, which amounted to 71 per cent of the total 28,788 requirements previously in place, Added said in a statement on Wednesday. The programme was first introduced in August.

"We are telling the world that Abu Dhabi will continuously seek to enhance its regulations, systems, and services making up the ecosystem necessary for any businesses and investors to thrive," Rashed Al Blooshi, undersecretary of Added, said.

"In Abu Dhabi, public institutions play a proactive role in providing an accommodating environment for business and investment, and this is something we will continue to do as we transform the emirate’s economy.”

More to follow...