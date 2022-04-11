Aldar unveils $544m villa project in Abu Dhabi amid growing demand

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties has launched a Dh2 billion ($544 million) residential villa project, called Fay Alreeman, as the company seeks to cater to growing property demand in the emirate.

The new project, in the Al Shamkha area, marks the second phase of the Alreeman II development. It consists of 554 villas — priced Dh2.7m and above — with units available for purchase by Emiratis, Aldar said in a statement on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The villas, ranging in size from 301 square metres for a three-bedroom unit to 507 sqm for a six-bedroom unit, will go on sale from April 24.

Handovers are expected in the final quarter of 2025, Aldar said.

“Alreeman II has been well received by the market as UAE nationals continue to seek well-priced, high-quality and comfortable living spaces in desirable destinations across the emirate,” said Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development.

“Launching a range of villas in the second phase is a direct response to the demand we have seen in the market for a ready product that residents can quickly move into.”

The UAE property market rebounded strongly from the pandemic-induced slowdown, with villas, in particular, recording strong growth as residents move to larger homes with outdoor amenities due to a surge in remote working.

In addition, economic support measures and government initiatives — such as residency permits for those who have retired and remote workers, in addition to the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme — also helped to improve market sentiment.