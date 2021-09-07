UK house prices hit record high in August but pace of growth slows

Prices are more than £23,600 higher than in June 2020, when the housing market began to reopen from the first lockdown. AFP

British house prices rose 0.7 per cent in August, taking the average cost of a typical home to a record high of £262,954, however the rate of growth slowed.

The monthly rise - the biggest since May - followed a 0.4 per cent rise in July, however the annual rate of house price inflation continued to slow, hitting a five-month low of 7.1 per cent, versus 7.6 per cent in July, according to the Halifax House Price Index.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said given rapid gains seen over the past 12 months, August’s rise was "relatively modest".

“However, compared to June 2020, when the housing market began to reopen from the first lockdown, prices remain more than £23,600 higher,” said Mr Galley.

The slowing market reflects the tapering of the stamp duty holiday, with the tax incentive programme introduced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in July last year - which delivered a saving of £15,000 on the first £500,000 of any property purchase in England or Northern Ireland - ending on June 30.

A £250,000 tax-free allowance will expire on September 30 in England and Northern Ireland.

“Much of the impact from the stamp duty holiday has now left the market, as highlighted by the drop in industry transaction numbers compared to a year ago,” said Mr Galley.

However, while Mr Galley acknowledged the scheme provided vital stimulus for the market, there have also been other significant drivers of house price inflation, such as the demand for more space amid the work-from-home boom.

“These trends look set to persist and the price gains made since the start of the pandemic are unlikely to be reversed once the remaining tax break comes to an end later this month,” said Mr Galley.

He also pointed to the improving macroeconomic environment with job vacancies at a record high and consumer and business confidence returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“Coupled with a supply of properties for sale that looks increasingly tight, and barring any reimposition of lockdown measures or a significant increase in unemployment as job support schemes are unwound later this year, these factors should continue to support prices in the near-term,” said Mr Galley.

British mortgage approvals dropped in July on the previous month when buyers were rushing to complete deals to beat the stamp duty holiday deadline, with consumers making a "rare" net repayment on home loans, according to the Bank of England.

British lenders approved 75,152 loans in July, a drop of 6.4 per cent from the 80,272 recorded in June – the lowest level in a year.

Annual house price inflation is slowing in most nations and regions, according to Halifax, with Wales the strongest performing area with an annual increase of 11.6 per cent - the only double-digit rise recorded in the UK during August.

However, Greater London continues to lag the rest of the country, registering just a 1.3 per cent annual increase in prices in August and, over the latest rolling three-monthly period, was the only region or nation to record a fall in prices of 0.3 per cent.

The year-on-year rise in London was also the weakest seen in 18 months, though at a cost of £508,503, average properties in the capital remain far above the national average price.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

How it works 1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground 2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water 3) One application is said to last five years 4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare

