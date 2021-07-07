UK housing boom loses steam as tax break winds down

A steam train from the Great Central Railway passes between new housing developments in Loughborough, UK. Britain's housing market accelerated after finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a tax break in July last year. Bloomberg

British house prices dipped 0.5 per cent in June, falling in monthly terms for the first time since January as the government began scaling back the stamp duty holiday.

Despite the housing boom appearing to cool, prices were still 8.8 per cent higher than in the same month a year earlier, with the average home now worth £260,358 ($360,270), according to the latest Halifax House Price Index.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said it was important to put such a moderate decrease in context, with average prices still more than £21,000 higher than this time last year, following a broadly unprecedented period of gains.

“With the stamp duty holiday now being phased out, it was predicted the market might start to lose some steam entering the latter half of the year, and it’s unlikely that those with mortgages approved in the early months of summer expected to benefit from the maximum tax break, given the time needed to complete transactions”, Mr Galley said on Wednesday.

Britain's housing market has been spurred on by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's pandemic-induced, emergency tax break for buyers. The tax exemption on the first £500,000 of a property-related purchase in England or Northern Ireland offered buyers a saving of up to £15,000.

The move came at a time when many were already seeking bigger properties as many worked from during the Covid-19 crisis.

Detached homes now cost more than £500,000 on average, according to Halifax - £200,000 more expensive that the average semi-detached property.

A £250,000 pound tax-free allowance will run until the end of September, before the tax incentive is scrapped altogether.

Instant Info – Halifax UK House Price Index pic.twitter.com/4gfcc7XSyJ — BuiltPlace (@BuiltPlace) July 7, 2021

Mr Galley predicted that demand from people looking for bigger homes would not fade entirely as the economy recovers, and that the shortage of properties on the market would also support prices.

"However, we would still expect annual growth to have slowed somewhat more by the end of the year, with unemployment expected to edge higher as job support measures unwind, and the peak of buyer demand now likely to have passed", he said.

Tom Bill, head of UK Residential Research at global property consultancy Knight Frank, said the figures from Halifax indicate that the second half of the year is unlikely to bear much resemblance to the first half for the UK housing market.

“We expect house price growth to narrow to mid-single digits as tax breaks wind down and supply picks up”, he said.

Mr Bill said as well as the tax break, house prices were driven higher by a supply squeeze as the UK came out of the pandemic.

"If you add in a stamp duty holiday and the fact pent-up demand had been building for five years against the uncertain backdrop of Brexit, the result was a burst of house price inflation”, he said.

Prices in London rose by a below-average 2.9 per cent in annual terms in June, slowing from May, while all other regions, except for the Midlands, recorded double-digit gains, with house prices in Wales up 12 per cent.

The Halifax report contrasts with the findings of Nationwide Building Society, which recorded 13.4% annual price growth last month, the strongest since November 2004. Mortgage approvals rose in May.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

MATCH INFO Northern Warriors 92-1 (10 ovs) Russell 37 no, Billings 35 no Team Abu Dhabi 93-4 (8.3 ovs) Wright 48, Moeen 30, Green 2-22 Team Abu Dhabi win by six wickets

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

