Cryptocurrency and blockchain elite to deliver insight at showcase Binance event

Some of the most compelling global voices in the world’s most dynamic digital sectors are bound for Dubai as Binance Blockchain Week returns to the Coca-Cola Arena.

The influential two-day gathering is the annual flagship event for Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by users and trading volume. Being staged on December 3 and 4, Binance Blockchain Week 2025 is set to be even larger and more impactful than last year’s event.

The arena conference represents the pinnacle of the brand’s 1,500 global events and will once again unite the world’s leading minds in the Web3 and blockchain ecosystem.

It is a second consecutive appearance in Dubai for the event that will pay homage to the next phase of Web3, embracing new challenges and celebrating milestones that continue to shape the industry’s evolution.

Web3 is an emerging iteration of the World Wide Web – often called the “decentralised web” – built on blockchain technologies such as decentralisation, tokenomics and privacy-enhancing tools.

This latest Binance conference has secured an impressive line-up of keynote speakers. They represent every corner of the industry, ranging from exchanges and smart contracts to education, investment and regulation.

In light of the industry’s rapid growth, and Binance’s expanding global footprint, Binance Blockchain Week 2025 is set to mark a new chapter of innovation, collaboration and adoption.

The confirmed speaker line-up includes Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, marking his first speaking appearance at a UAE crypto event, along with Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive of Ripple, and Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation.

From left, Michael Saylor, Brad Garlinghouse, Raoul Pal and CZ

Raoul Pal, co-founder and chief executive of financial knowledge and education platform Real Vision, plus CZ, founder of free online children’s educational platform Giggle Academy and co-founder of Binance, are also set to give their insight.

They will be joined by a distinguished line-up of thought leaders that includes Avery Ching, the co-founder and chief executive of Aptos Labs, Alex Svanevik, chief executive of onchain analytics platform Nansen, Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR Protocol, and Polygon Labs co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Joining them are David Namdar, the chief executive of BNB Network, Abdulla Aldhaheri, chief executive of the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi, Celo co-founder Rene Reinsberg, and Christian Angermayer, the founder of Apeiron Investment Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of thought leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs who have not only guided the industry but championed its growth,” says Richard Teng, chief executive of Binance. “Their collective expertise will elevate discussions and inspire the community, from professionals to everyday users, as we move into a new era for the industry.”

Other key leaders from Binance will join Teng in taking to the stage. These include co-founder Yi He, along with Rachel Conlan, chief marketing officer, and Catherine Chen, head of Binance VIP & institutional.

So what can visitors expect of this esteemed guest list across the two days? And why is the showpiece event returning to Dubai?

Binance Blockchain Week 2025 bridges all corners of the ecosystem, from high-level government dialogues to grassroots community engagement, according to its organisers. They also say the host city stands as a global hub for Web3 innovation and is home to thousands of blockchain companies.

Binance highlights the broader region’s progressive regulatory landscape and thriving tech ecosystem as continuing drivers of blockchain advancement beyond Web3.

Binance Blockchain Week is the annual flagship event for Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by users and trading volume

“Bringing together opinion leaders, key builders, regulators, and community members, Binance Blockchain Week is more than a celebration,” a spokesman for the event told The National. “It is a platform that amplifies the industry’s most influential voices and pioneering projects, fostering collaboration and insight into the future of blockchain technology.”

The 2024 iteration drew more than 4,600 attendees to hear what 120-plus influential speakers had to say across two presentation stages. The event reached a staggering 2.2 billion people on social media and clocked up 1.6 million views on Binance Live.

Binance says it remains devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

The platform is trusted by more than 280 million people in more than 100 countries for its “industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings”, from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services and Web3 features.

Visitors can now register for their spot at Binance Blockchain Week 2025, which has Celo as its title sponsor, with Solayer and NEXPACE as platinum+ sponsors.

Tickets are available from the Binance Blockchain Week website.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Binance Blockchain Week

