How small-business owners can pay down pandemic debt

Many took on debt to cover operating expenses such as rent and payroll

Depending on your loan and business history, you may be able to access a better rate, a lower monthly payment or more favourable repayment terms. Photo: Getty Images
Depending on your loan and business history, you may be able to access a better rate, a lower monthly payment or more favourable repayment terms. Photo: Getty Images

After more than a year of navigating movement restrictions, mandates and Covid-19 protocols, small-business owners are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. But the debt many needed to take on to weather the pandemic still casts an ominous shadow.

In 2020, 79 per cent of small employer firms (up to 499 employees) in the US reported having outstanding debt, up from 71 per cent in 2019, according to a February 2021 report by the Federal Reserve Banks. Of the firms that applied for financing, 58 per cent said they did so to cover operating expenses such as rent and payroll, compared with 43 per cent in 2019.

Paying down this pandemic debt can help business owners rebuild their companies. The following tips can help you eliminate your business debt faster, while saving money on costly interest in the process.

Read More

Nick Donaldson / The NationalHow to avoid living life on the financial edge

Six easy steps to save money

Insolvency law will give debtors much needed respite

Create a debt repayment timeline

Being strategic about your debt will help you pay it off more quickly, says Chris Woods, founder of LifePoint Financial Group, a financial planning company.

“People tend to just throw money at [debt]. Maybe they’ll pay a little bit extra this month or that month,” Mr Woods says. The better approach? Create a detailed repayment plan.

Take a full accounting of what you owe, including interest rates and repayment terms for any business loans or credit card debt you’ve accumulated. Note grace periods and deadlines.

Then, set a reasonable (read: achievable) timeline to pay off your debts and start picking them off one by one. If you’re juggling multiple loans or credit cards, funnel any extra payments to the debt with the highest interest rate, says Zach Reece, owner and chief operating officer of Colony Roofers.

“This is your most expensive debt and you’ll get the highest cost savings from paying this debt down most aggressively,” adds Mr Reece, who is also a certified public accountant.

This [credit cards] is your most expensive debt and you’ll get the highest cost savings from paying this debt down most aggressively

Zach Reece, owner and chief operating officer of Colony Roofers

Cut expenses, increase revenue

“You can’t pay down debt with money you don’t have,” Mr Reece says.

There are two ways to find more money: Trim your budget or boost your income.

To jumpstart your revenue, re-examine your business model and look for opportunities to reach more customers or expand your sales footprint. You can also take steps to front-load your cash flow. Renegotiate contracts to request payment upfront or offer incentives to customers who can pay six or 12 months in advance.

To cut expenses, scrutinise your budget. Look at things such as advertising, subscriptions, professional memberships and even office space. What can you cancel, pause or downsize?

“Operating leaner will help you buffer downturns and create more cash flow so you have space to pay down that debt,” says Ken Alozie, managing director of Greenwood Capital Advisers.

Refinance, consolidate

Make your debt less expensive by refinancing. Depending on your loan and business history, you may be able to access a better rate, a lower monthly payment or more favourable repayment terms. The same applies for any business credit card debt you accrued, Mr Woods says.

“Look at opportunities to move that debt to another card or lender to have less interest accruing,” Mr Woods says. “This is something everyone should look into, especially if you’ve been on time with your payments.”

Juggling multiple loans? Consolidate them into a single small-business loan, preferably with a lower interest rate and monthly payment. An added bonus: You’ll have just one payment to one lender.

Tap into free business resources

Running a business can be all-consuming. Managing business debt can be, too. Doing both simultaneously? Something will likely give.

Operating leaner will help you buffer downturns and create more cash flow so you have space to pay down that debt

Ken Alozie, managing director, Greenwood Capital Advisers

“A lot of [smaller businesses] are in survival mode and can forget that they’re managing a business and need to interact with clients and look for growth opportunities,” Mr Alozie says.

Connect with volunteer organisations that offers free business mentorship. These organisations send emails with tips, important deadlines and updates, freeing you up to focus on your business.

“Don’t feel like you need to do it by yourself. Plug into organisations that will help you stay on top of it,” says Mr Alozie. “You’ll have more leverage, so you’re not out there on your own trying to keep up to date, while also trying to run a business out of the pandemic.”

  • Associated Press

Published: June 18, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Opal Lee, second from left, the activist known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks watches with US Vice President Kamala Harris as US President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the White House, on June 17, 2021. AFP

US makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

The Americas
The Canadian Supreme Court has never had a justice of colour in its 150-year history. Reuters

Trudeau appoints first person of colour to Canadian Supreme Court

The Americas
Thomas Nides is a robust proponent of providing US funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. AP

Meet Thomas Nides, Biden’s pick for US ambassador to Israel

World
Rendering of International Lunar Research Station revealed by Chinese and Russian space officials during the third day of the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg, Russia

China and Russia reveal roadmap for the International Lunar Research Station

World
Chloe Ferry is one of four social media influencers who have been named for failing to label social media posts as advertising. Getty Images 

Named and shamed: UK social media influencers who broke advertising rules

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast