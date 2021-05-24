Five ways to spot a stock market bubble

In the three years to April 21, Bitcoin rose from $8,000 to $61,965. Now it’s trading below $40,000 and experts believe it could be in a bubble. Getty Images

Bubbles seem to be blowing up everywhere these days, as record low interest rates and unprecedented stimulus drive asset prices to dizzying highs.

There is a growing roll call of potential bubbles, including Bitcoin, US tech, Tesla, GameStop, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and, arguably, house prices.

There is nothing new in this. History is full of bubbles, so what can the past teach us about today’s uncertain market?

Bubbles tend to follow a broad pattern. Investors get excited by a new opportunity. Prices rise steadily, then skyrocket. The anticipated correction doesn’t come. Euphoria sets in, sucking in the few remaining sceptics. Then … pop!

Here are five scenarios that have typically happened in previous bubbles – and are happening today, too. How worried should we be?

Asset prices are accelerating

Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at asset manager Invesco, has examined 15 historical bubbles, from the South Sea Bubble of 1720 to the 2013 Bitcoin bubble, and has found a template similar to all.

“They typically involve a doubling or tripling of prices over a two- to three-year period, with acceleration in the final months,” Mr Jackson says.

The descent is almost a mirror image. “Once the bubble bursts, things move quickly.”

By that measure, Bitcoin is beyond a bubble. In the three years to April 21, it rose almost eight-fold, from $8,000 to $61,965.

There was acceleration in the final phases, too. In the past six months, it jumped six-fold, from $12,000 in October.

Now it’s below $40,000 and, according to Mr Jackson’s formula, it could have much further to fall.

He says Bitcoin is a clear bubble. Possibly an endless one. “It seems to be in a series of inflating and deflating bubbles.”

The US S&P 500 has also been going gangbusters. Three years ago, on May 18, 2018, it traded at 2,712. Today, it stands at 4,127, up 52 per cent. That’s fast, but it’s not Bitcoin fast.

It does look like a bubble by other measurements. The Shiller price-to-earnings ratio, which measures how expensive companies look by dividing their share price by earnings, currently stands at 36.61, more than double the S&P 500 mean average of 16.82.

History shows it has only been higher once before – at the height of the dotcom bubble in 2000, when it hit an all-time high of 44.19.

Worryingly, it was lower before the Black Tuesday Wall Street crash on October 29, 1929, trading around the 30 mark.

Bubble rating: Bitcoin is a bubble (now bursting). The S&P 500 probably isn't. Yet.

Quote Governments have provided much fiscal support and household savings rates have risen sharply, boosting the pool of savings that can be invested in asset markets

Credit is cheap and abundant

Another common factor in late-stage bubbles is that credit is easy and cheap. This helps fuel higher risk behaviour, such as borrowing to invest.

We’re there today, with both “ample credit and liquidity”, Mr Jackson says. “Central banks have reduced interest rates to zero or even negative levels, and many have eliminated bank sector capital buffers.”

Governments have been at it, too, as they battle the Covid-19 pandemic. “They have provided much fiscal support and household savings rates have risen sharply, boosting the pool of savings that can be invested in asset markets,” Mr Jackson says.

By March, US stimulus totalled more than a quarter of gross domestic product, rising to around a third of GDP Germany and more than half in Japan.

US President Joe Biden has popped a $1,400 stimulus cheque into the bank account of any citizen earning less than $80,000.

This has boosted retailers such as online giant Amazon, but Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Think Markets, warns an over-stimulated market could drive up inflation and interest rates, and put a stop to cheap money.

“Investors are not getting too worried yet, but the possibility of high inflation expectations becoming baked in among the public will worry the Fed and stock markets.”

Bubble rating: If inflation is temporary, things will be okay. If not, cover your ears.

Early adopters fan the flames

Writer Gore Vidal famously said that “Every time a friend succeeds, something inside me dies”, and the same is true of investors.

They spend far too much time looking over their shoulders at how well other people are doing, in fear of missing out.

Now known as FOMO, the habit has been particularly marked among cryptocurrency investors. For many, this is the main reason to invest. They don’t want to kick themselves forever because they stood on the sidelines.

Mr Jackson says FOMO fuels every bubble. “Early adopters fan the flames by creating believable narratives that are then heavily marketed. Eventually, even sceptics capitulate, creating the final crescendo.”

The herd instinct is also at play, he says. “Nothing succeeds like success. Investors find it easier to buy something that has recently been going up.”

Quote We only ever hear about the winners, because no-one ever boasts about their losses

Our natural survival mechanisms, honed over thousands of years, leave us prone to FOMO, Tim Bennett, head of education at investment company Killik & Co, says.

“Share trading has become the latest crowd craze. Over Webex and Zoom, in chat rooms and even in socially distanced public places, you will read about and hear tales of the spectacular gains being made, sometimes in a matter of hours, on individual stocks.”

The temptation is clear. “We only ever hear about the winners, because no-one ever boasts about their losses,” Mr Bennett says.

Bubble rating: Too many are gambling instead of investing. It can't end well.

There is a good story to tell

Investors aren’t completely fanciful. For bubble behaviour to take hold, there has to be a “kernel of truth” behind it, Mr Jackson says.

US technology stocks have a good story to sell, as companies such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google-owner Alphabet are making real money, not just in people’s imaginations.

“Although they still rely on investors buying into a dream of continued strong growth into the future,” he says.

The obvious danger is that investors get too excited and price in growth that never arrives.

Electric car maker Tesla is a good example. The cult of Elon Musk drove the share price up seven-fold last year, to peak at $880 in early January. At the time, its share price traded at more than 1,000 times earnings. The stock is down more than a third since then.

Even cryptocurrencies have that kernel of truth, as they tapped into the fear that monetary authorities were losing control of stimulus and the resulting inflation will destroy the value of fiat currencies and other asset classes.

Mr Bennett says the allure of making easy money is hard to resist. “Why wait 20 years to make steady gains when you can double your money in a morning? Our natural impatience and relatively short attention spans add fuel to the fire.”

Bubble rating: The stories have been getting taller. Maybe the crypto crash will remind us that things do not always end happily.

Assets go up in a straight line

Another sign of a bubble is where the prevalent view is dramatically one-sided for an extended period, as seen with US tech stocks and cryptos (until recently), Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says.

The problem is that long-term outperformance is sometimes justified, as seen with Amazon and cloud-based software company Salesforce.com.

“Both looked like bubble stocks 10 years ago, for different reasons, but their profitability has only increased over time, so the market priced these assets correctly,” Mr Garnry says.

Today’s stock market is not in a bubble, but there are pockets of over valuation, he adds.

“One of the early signs of a potential bubble is many-fold increase in the share price without obvious triggers such as revenue or earnings growth.”

Quote One of the early signs of a potential bubble is many-fold increase in the share price without obvious triggers such as revenue or earnings growth

Mr Garnry cites zero-emission vehicle company Nikola as a recent example, which soared more than 650 per cent in just two months last year. “This was driven by high expectations for its technology, but subsequent events could not support the valuation.”

Mr Jackson shares his view that the stock market is not yet in bubble terrain. “Although, I think some sections are, notably the NYSE FANG Plus index, which tracks the top 10 global tech giants.”

Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, is also confident. “Equity valuations are high but strong gains in earnings mean share prices still have some further upside.”

Something else common to every crash is that nobody can predict when it will happen. The worst thing investors can do is sell up, just in case. You can make a lot of money in the final leg of a long bull market.

Bubble rating: There is still money to be made, but this is not the time to be reckless.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Mobile phone packages comparison

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

