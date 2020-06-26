Don't support friends and family if you cannot afford to sustain yourself

UAE businesses responding to an Atradius survey last month said 72 per cent of the total value of outtstanding invoices was overdue for payment. Pawan Singh / The National

The financial stress some people are experiencing during the Covid-19 pandemic is hard to watch. For some, stress is at an all time high, as jobs evaporate, salaries are slashed and health issues multiply, with financial challenges not even considered five months ago now blooming around us like uncontrollable weeds.

Quote If your own finances are at risk, you might not have enough to sustain yourself let alone anyone else.

I've seen numerous surveys documenting how most people would like to give back to their community or support causes they believe in - but they don't have the financial means or time to do so. The need to put food on the table and pay their children's school fees can be a constant pressure and that stress can make the idea of helping others inconceivable.

But if your friends and family are in an even worse situation than you, you might feel under pressure to dip into your wallet to help them out. Before you do this, however, take a step back. If your own finances are at risk, you might not have enough to sustain yourself let alone anyone else. So, you need to put your own needs first, before you try to help others.

Sadly, this could mean cutting back on remittances to family members until you know more about your own situation and your own job. If you are making cutbacks in your living expenses as a result of job loss or a salary cut, then they need to as well. This can be a brutal decision to make, but until your own life is stable, being generous could be the difference between having enough money for rent or not. After all, sometimes even trained lifeguards end up being drowned by the people they are trying to save.

Global remittances accounted for $714 billion (Dh2.62 trillion} last year, according to the World Bank, however, they could fall as much as 20 per cent this year, their sharpest decline in recent history, due to the Covid-19 crisis. Low-income countries such as India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Nepal are all huge benefactors from the UAE, as residents send home money to family members.

Economic shocks such as Covid-19 can disrupt this system. This is why it’s so important to have carefully considered plans in place. If you need to, have a serious talk with those who depend on your salary so that you all have a clear picture of how everyone can handle a drop in income.

This is another reason I pursue Financial Independence, where I spend less than I make and invest the difference until the income from my investments covers my expenses. Not being worried about money gives me the mental space to give my time and energy towards those around me, to help others by volunteering and donating to causes I believe in. My Dh0 credit card balance and cleared student loans allow me to be my best self.

While I will volunteer my time and sit down to give people advice, until I have my own situation sorted out, I’ll be putting more money aside in case I need to survive a longer downturn. I recently volunteered to be a financial coach for university students here in the UAE through Finllect. Also, as a native English speaker, this summer I will offer free online English classes to help people build their language skills and hopefully secure better jobs in another field. What skills do you have that could benefit others?

If you're in the process of digging yourself out of financial hardship, the lessons you learn now will help you stay solvent for the rest of your life. Understand that the less things you own, the more space you have in your bank account and your calendar because you don't have to pay for that "missing" stuff or maintain it.

Use your passions as side hustles to create things that give value to people and put money in your wallet. At the same time, cut back on your spending so that you have enough money for everyday needs, and then, once you are comfortable, you can invest wisely.

Even if you are short of money in these times, you can still invest in your community, but sometimes the best way to do that is by investing in yourself first so you have the firm financial footing you need to safely help others.

Dubai schoolteacher Zach Holz (@HappiestTeach) documents his journey towards financial independence on his personal finance blog The Happiest Teacher

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The Two Popes Director: Fernando Meirelles Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce Four out of five stars

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

