Question: Anyone who lives in Arjan in Dubai, or even regularly drives through it, knows how frustrating the traffic has become. The area has grown enormously, with new apartment buildings appearing everywhere, but the roads don't always seem capable of handling the number of people living there.

I'm interested in buying an apartment in Arjan because the prices are still relatively attractive compared with other parts of Dubai. However, I'm concerned that the congestion will eventually put people off living there. Would you still consider Arjan a good property investment? EL, Dubai

Answer: I think you've identified one of the biggest challenges facing several of Dubai's rapidly developing residential communities. The apartments are being completed and occupied, but the surrounding infrastructure doesn't always keep pace.

Arjan is a particularly interesting example because, despite the traffic, there is clearly still demand for property there.

Dubai Land Department transaction data for the first half of 2026 showed that resale apartments in Arjan achieved a median price of approximately Dh1,380 per square foot, with an indicative gross rental yield of around 7.7 per cent. Those are respectable numbers, although the actual return will depend heavily on the building and the price you pay.

What concerns me more than the traffic alone is the amount of competing apartment stock. When a tenant has a choice of several similar one-bedroom apartments, the building's condition, parking arrangements, facilities and access roads become increasingly important.

I would therefore be selective. An apartment with convenient access to Umm Suqeim Road or Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road may be considerably more attractive than one where simply leaving the building during the morning rush takes 20 minutes.

Visit the property during weekday peak hours, not just on a quiet Saturday afternoon. Speak to residents and find out whether parking and building access are problems.

I wouldn't dismiss Arjan as an investment. There are good opportunities, particularly in completed buildings with established rental histories. But I would be reluctant to pay a premium for a newly launched apartment simply because the developer promises that the surrounding infrastructure will eventually improve.

Traffic affects people's quality of life and eventually that influences what they are prepared to pay in rent or to buy.

My advice would be that if you find the right property in Arjan, one that fits your requirements at the right price, then go ahead because apart from the potential traffic problems, the location is still developing and will only improve.

Q: I've been looking at apartments in Dubai South and keep hearing about the airport expansion, new transport links and investment planned for that part of Dubai.

The prices seem more affordable than in established communities, but I'm wondering how much of this future development is already reflected in property prices.

Do you think Dubai South will genuinely benefit from these infrastructure projects, or could buyers end up waiting many years before seeing a return? Besie Lingard, Abu Dhabi

A: Dubai South has one of the strongest long-term infrastructure plans in Dubai, but I think it's important to distinguish between officially committed developments and the more ambitious promises made in property marketing.

The most significant project is the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects says the airport's next major development phase is designed to accommodate approximately 150 million passengers annually, with an eventual capacity exceeding 260 million.

That represents a substantial long-term commitment to the southern part of Dubai. An airport of that scale creates demand beyond aviation. Think about the people required to operate it, the logistics businesses, hotels, offices, maintenance companies and supporting services. Many of those employees will need somewhere to live.

However, infrastructure announcements don't translate into immediate rental demand. There is a considerable difference between an airport that is being expanded and one operating at its eventual capacity.

Dubai South also has a significant residential construction pipeline. Recent transaction data shows that the area is among Dubai's busiest markets, but a very large proportion of those sales involve off-plan properties.

That tells us developers are selling a great deal of future accommodation. It doesn't necessarily tell us how many people are ready to rent those homes today.

I would therefore look carefully at established neighbourhoods within Dubai South, existing occupancy levels, the quality of surrounding amenities and how many competing apartments are scheduled for handover.

Also be cautious about claims that every development will soon have a Metro station. The approved Dubai Metro Blue Line serves a different part of the city; a future rail connection to a particular Dubai South building should never be assumed without an official route and station announcement.

My view is positive over the longer term, particularly for investors prepared to hold for seven to 10 years. But I would still expect periods when new supply places pressure on rents and resale prices.

Dubai South's potential is considerable. The challenge is buying at a price that leaves you room to benefit from that future growth.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@evadxb.com