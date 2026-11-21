For many, the primary purpose of life insurance is family protection.

“If people understood what life insurance does – then we wouldn’t need salespeople to sell it.” This is a now famous quote from Ben Feldman, who set a Guinness world record in the 1970s for the most insurance products sold in a year and is widely considered the greatest insurance salesman of all time.

Did Mr Feldman have a point? Perhaps. He is also quoted as saying “I don’t sell insurance, I solve problems,” which is an interesting take on how life insurance is positioned in the market.

So, what problems does life insurance solve? In its simplest form, it is a policy that pays a lump sum to persons of your choice if you die. Most commonly, protecting loved ones financially is the reason most of us buy a policy, and this is certainly an important purpose; however, life insurance can play a much broader role within a well-structured financial plan.

Depending on an individual’s circumstances, life insurance can be used to replace income, repay debt, cover a future tax liability, provide liquidity for an estate, and help ensure wealth passes to the next generation in an orderly way.

The starting point

When considering life insurance, the starting point should therefore not simply be “Do I need life insurance?” but instead “What financial problem would arise for my family or business if I were no longer here?”

For many, the primary focus is family.

Consider a family where one or both parents are working and their combined incomes support everyday living expenses, from rent payments to school fees and grocery bills. If one partner dies unexpectedly, the emotional impact is accompanied by an immediate financial question: how does the family maintain its standard of living without that source of income?

A life insurance policy can help to replace that lost source of income. It also means the surviving spouse does not have to rely solely on savings or investments to pay household expenses. A metaphor I regularly hear is to consider yourself as an ATM which pays out your salary every month. Would you pay to insure that ATM if it were to break down or be stolen? Very likely, yes.

This can be especially important for younger families with financially dependent children. Someone in their 30s or 40s may have relatively small amounts in savings but has decades of future earnings ahead of them. In this scenario, the value being protected is not necessarily today's wealth and earnings, but the income that person would otherwise have generated over the remainder of their working life.

This idea highlights an important aspect of calculating the appropriate amount and time frame of cover. Looking only at current income and outgoings may underestimate the family's actual requirement. Parents should also consider important future requirements, such as school and university costs for their children. A comprehensive assessment should include both existing liabilities and future expenditure that the individual or family would reasonably have expected to fund.

Debt protection

Debt protection is another very common use of life insurance. A mortgage is likely to be one of the largest financial commitments an individual or family has. A life insurance policy can be created so that the liability is repaid in full should the owner die. These types of policies can also be structured to reduce the amount of cover required as the debt is paid back.

The same principle can apply to other significant liabilities, including personal borrowing or certain business debts. Some banks will even mandate an insurance policy before taking on the debt to guarantee it can be repaid.

Life insurance can also be an important component of business planning and ownership. For owner-managed businesses, the death of a founder, shareholder, or key employee can create financial difficulties. The business may lose someone responsible for generating significant revenue, managing important client relationships, or having key knowledge that is difficult to replace, all of which can impact the business in a financially negative way. Key person insurance can provide the business with capital following the death of an insured employee or owner, helping it absorb the financial impact and fund the transition or recruitment of a replacement.

As personal wealth grows, the purpose of life insurance can change from protecting income to protecting and transferring capital within or outside an estate.

An individual’s estate may contain considerable wealth in the form of property, private businesses, and long-term illiquid investments; however, it may not contain large amounts of liquid cash, which in turn can create a liquidity problem following death. Taxes, liabilities, and other expenses may become payable, but beneficiaries of the estate may not be able to sell assets quickly enough to meet them.

An insurance policy can provide cash to meet liabilities at the point it is required, while allowing the underlying assets to remain invested or pass to the intended beneficiaries.

An individual may have considerable wealth within their estate, and therefore a substantial inheritance tax liability when they die and the estate passes to their beneficiaries. As the tax cannot be paid in advance, an insurance policy can instead be purchased to cover the future liability only arising on death. Depending on the country that will receive the proceeds of the inheritance tax, differing policies can be used to mitigate effectively.

Insurance can also help to equalise inheritances. If one child is expected to inherit a family business or property, for example, an insurance policy may provide an equal capital value for the other beneficiaries, reducing the need to divide or sell the underlying asset.

Estate transfers and inheritance tax mitigation strategies require careful planning. Life insurance should complement other protection methods, such as wills, succession arrangements, and the broader estate plan, rather than being considered as the only option.

Alongside life insurance, there are many additional coverage options that can be equally as valuable, such as critical illness protection and disability cover. An individual may survive a life changing illness or accident; however, they may not necessarily be able to work again. If we consider the ATM metaphor once more, this situation can cause the ATM to stop paying the regular income, however the rent, bills, and kids education fees continue to come. Taking additional cover for this instance gives added protection and peace of mind.

How much cover is enough?

A question that is asked regularly, although difficult to answer, is how much cover is enough? This depends on the individual, their financial position, and what they consider to be the most important current and future financial debts and commitments to cover – there is no one size fits all answer. Existing assets and insurance arrangements should also be considered to establish whether there is an insurance shortfall.

Life insurance should be reviewed periodically with a qualified adviser as part of a wider financial planning exercise, rather than treated as a policy that is purchased once and forgotten. Requirements will change as families grow up, debts are repaid, and inheritance taxes become due.

Ultimately, Ben Feldman was correct. While requirements will change over time, the problem that life insurance solves will never go away.

Chris Keeling is founder and senior executive officer at Metis