The untapped potential of everyday business balances

For businesses across the UAE, growth often comes with significant financial decisions. Expanding into new markets, investing in equipment or taking on larger projects all require careful planning and sufficient capital. Yet opportunities to improve financial performance do not always depend on making a major investment.

Funds maintained in business accounts are typically set aside for a purpose, whether to meet upcoming payments, purchase inventory or support future expansion. While these balances are essential to daily operations, they can also present an opportunity to generate additional earnings.

For business owners and finance teams, this raises an important consideration: are the funds held in their accounts delivering as much value as they could?

Beyond the transactional role of business accounts

Every business needs access to funds to meet its financial commitments. A trading company may be preparing for a large shipment, while a manufacturer might be setting aside capital to upgrade equipment. In both cases, money may remain in an account for a period before it is required.

Traditionally, the focus has been on ensuring these funds are available when needed. However, the choice of banking account can also create opportunities to generate additional earnings during that time.

For companies maintaining substantial balances, the opportunity to earn attractive returns on qualifying funds can provide an added financial advantage. The potential benefit depends on factors such as the amount held, the applicable rate and the period over which the funds remain eligible.

Beyond supporting everyday transactions, the right account can help businesses unlock greater value from the funds they already maintain.

National Bank of Fujairah is offering eligible new-to-bank business customers the opportunity to earn up to 4% per annum. Supplied Image Show caption: National Bank of Fujairah is offering eligible new-to-bank b…

Opportunity to earn up to 4% per annum with NBF

Recognising this opportunity, National Bank of Fujairah is offering eligible new-to-bank business customers across its wholesale banking segments the opportunity to earn up to 4 per cent per annum in bonus earnings on qualifying fresh funds held in AED and USD Current and Call Accounts.

Available until November 30, 2026, the campaign applies to eligible customers who open qualifying accounts and maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Dh500,000 or $500,000 in fresh funds. The bonus earnings rate is determined by the applicable balance slab.

Bonus earnings are calculated monthly and credited to eligible accounts for up to three consecutive qualifying months from the account-opening date, subject to the campaign's terms and conditions.

Unlike arrangements that require funds to be committed to a separate investment product, the offer is linked to qualifying balances in eligible business accounts. This allows businesses to pursue additional earnings while maintaining access to funds for their operational requirements, subject to the applicable account terms.

In addition to its conventional banking solutions, NBF offers Shariah-compliant banking options through NBF Islamic, providing businesses with solutions aligned with their banking preferences and requirements.

Every business needs access to funds to meet its financial commitments. Supplied Image Show caption: Every business needs access to funds to meet its financial c…

Why the details matter for business decision makers

When evaluating banking opportunities, businesses look beyond the headline rate to consider how the potential benefits align with their financial priorities. Factors such as account eligibility, balance requirements and the period over which earnings apply can help finance teams identify opportunities that complement their existing financial plans.

A business anticipating a major supplier payment, for example, may consider how its available balances could generate additional earnings before those funds are required.

These scenarios demonstrate how the right banking solutions can create additional financial value while supporting a company's ongoing operational requirements.

With its new-to-bank campaign, NBF offers eligible businesses an opportunity to benefit from their qualifying balances, reinforcing the value of choosing banking solutions that support both immediate needs and longer-term objectives.

Banking that supports more informed financial decisions

For UAE businesses, banking relationships go beyond processing payments and maintaining accounts. They can also create opportunities to strengthen financial performance and make better use of available resources.

NBF's new-to-bank Business Banking campaign is available until November 30, 2026. More information about the offer, eligibility requirements and terms and conditions is available at nbf.ae or through an NBF Relationship Manager. Terms and conditions apply.