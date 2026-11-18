Abu Dhabi's financial free zone ADGM could introduce longer maternity and paternity leave allowances and make it easier to change jobs under new regulations it is considering.

The proposed changes, revealed this week, are open to public consultation until December 9. They aim to strengthen protections related to wages and statutory rights, the ADGM Registration Authority said.

The proposal includes introducing 65 days of unpaid maternity leave, in addition to the 65 days that new mothers currently have. Currently, the first 33 working days of maternity leave are fully paid, with 50 per cent pay offered during the following 32 days.

The amendments also propose extending paid paternity leave allowance from five working days to 15, and introducing an additional unpaid leave entitlement of five working days immediately afterwards.

Those allowances would also apply during an employee's probationary period, but the proposal “does not alter the pay arrangements for those leave entitlements, which remain unavailable during the probationary period”, the paper said.

The amendments also propose that employment regulations expressly clarify that an employee is entitled to be paid their daily wage while on holiday.

The paper proposes clearer time frames and processes for cancellation of work permits and employer-sponsored residency visas.

Under the proposal, employers will be required to cancel an employee work permit and a residency visa “as soon as reasonably practicable”, or no later than 30 days, following the termination date, unless otherwise permitted or agreed in writing.

The amendments would also enable an employee to apply to the registrar for cancellation of the permit and visa if the employer fails to do so.

The Registration Authority is proposing the introduction of a new section to protect employees from “being subjected to any detriment, including dismissal, because the employee has asserted, or indicated an intention to assert, a right conferred by the employment regulations, or has alleged in good faith that the employer has infringed such a right”.

This would allow an employee to apply to the court for a declaration and, where appropriate, compensation of up to two years of wages.

ADGM, which has been rapidly growing, had a combined workforce across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island of 49,027 in the first half of the year, up 34 per cent on the same period last year.