'How can I reclaim my utility deposit after leaving the UAE and closing my local bank account?'

Question: I am leaving the country and have closed my bank account. My landlord has agreed to transfer my security deposit to my account in my home country. However, the utility company, Taqa, has given me two options: they require either a power of attorney to send the deposit to my friend who is a UAE resident, or I can leave it in my account so I can access it if I return to the UAE as a resident. They do not offer an option to transfer the deposit to an international account, and the cost of setting up a power of attorney is nearly as much as the deposit itself. Is there anything else I can do? SN, Abu Dhabi

Answer: The standard deposit amount with Taqa (formerly known as ADDC) is Dh1,000 ($272). It is usual to pay such sums to utility companies and then to reclaim them on vacating a property. Alternatively, a deposit can be transferred to a different property.

It is also standard practice for this sum to be paid to a local bank account in UAE dirhams. On its website, Taqa states: “We only refund deposits by bank transfer, although you can choose whether to have it refunded in to your bank account or in to the ADDC account of another property. We also offer the option of donating your deposit to Emirates Red Crescent, to help with their local charity work.”

Utility companies do not do overseas transfers and there will always be a cost in setting up an official legal document such as a legal power of attorney. No company will, or should, send money to any third party without proper documentation. This is sensible practice and avoids scams.

My advice has always been to close all other accounts before you close your bank account. Utility companies do not pay deposits in cash so a valid local bank account is required for any deposits or refunds. That should be the very last thing to be closed when permanently leaving the UAE.

Depending on the bank, it might be possible to get a bank account reopened. If SN still has residency, he could open another bank account. It is possible for someone with a tourist or visit visa to open a basic account, but that might not be an option if SN is in the UAE on a cancelled visa during a grace period. ADCB offers a simple account for tourists.

As SN has closed his UAE bank account, does not wish to pay for a power of attorney, and if he cannot open another account, the deposit may be forfeited.

Q: I was a Dubai resident for six years but returned to the Philippines in May. I forgot to get police clearance before I left. I am planning to go back as I have a job offer but I need to provide the certificate. Is it possible to do this from here? JR, The Philippines

A: JR can apply for a Dubai Police Clearance Certificate, also known as a Good Conduct Certificate, from outside the UAE.

There is an application process through the Dubai Police app or website. Applicants need a copy of their passport, a copy of their latest residency visa, a passport-sized photo, and their Emirates identity card. It does not matter if the ID card has been cancelled.

An attested fingerprint card is likely to be required, especially if identity cannot be verified online. That process involves going to an authorised agency in the Philippines, such as the National Bureau of Investigation or local police headquarters, to capture biometric fingerprints in an official format.

The form must be signed, stamped and dated with the office’s seal. The fingerprint card must then be authenticated/certified by the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines. It can be taken or posted to the UAE Embassy in Manila to get it attested.

The cost of a Police Clearance Certificate varies but for someone outside the UAE the fee is Dh300, or $88, plus a knowledge fee of Dh20. The fee for a UAE resident is Dh200 and Dh100 for a citizen.

Standard processing time is three to five days following the verification of all items. The digital, QR-coded certificate will be sent directly to the registered email address. It is usually also available for download on the Dubai Police platform.

Contact Keren Bobker at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only