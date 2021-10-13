How to obtain a police clearance certificate in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Obtaining a police clearance certificate (PCC) is crucial for many people seeking work in the UAE.

The document, proving you do not have a criminal record, is essential when applying for a number of roles – especially those in education and the government sector.

So how do you obtain a clearance certificate from the police?

Abu Dhabi

Documents required

You can apply for the certificate online via the Ministry of Interior’s website and/or their smartphone app MOI UAE available on iTunes and Google Play.

You can also visit one of the MOI’s service centres.

You will need the following documents to start the application process:

Emirates ID

Copy of Emirates ID

Passport

Visa

Completed application form

2 passport-sized photos

How much does it cost?

The service costs Dh53 with a debit card or Dh50 with a credit card if paying in person at a service centre.

If paying online, the cost is Dh50, plus an additional Dh13 if you want the letter delivered to your home.

Dubai

In Dubai, the service is available via the Dubai Police website or smart app available on iTunes and Google Play. You can also visit select police stations.

Documents required

You will need:

A valid emirates ID card

A letter stating you do not have any pending criminal convictions

A recent passport-sized photo

Passport copy

How much does it cost?

The certificate can be issued in Arabic and English, with different fees depending on the language, your nationality and place of residence.

Certificates are valid for three months from the date of issue.

If you no longer live in the UAE

If you are no longer a UAE resident, you will need to get your fingerprint card from the country you are residing in and have it attested by the UAE Embassy there.

A fingerprint card is an official report from the police department concerned, which verifies the identity of a person based on biometrics and decimal fingerprints.

Then, you can send your request for a PCC online to the Ministry of interior - UAE or to Dubai Police, along with the following documents:

Fingerprint card approved by the UAE Embassy

Two recent passport-sized photos

A copy of your valid passport

A copy of your last UAE visa

The reason for the application

Fees are higher when requesting a PCC from outside the UAE.