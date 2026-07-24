UAE Property: 'Can a management company increase my rent by 5% despite the freeze?'

Question: What happens if your property management company in Abu Dhabi tries to put your rent up by 5 per cent despite there being a rental freeze? I live in Al Raha. RR, Abu Dhabi

Answer: Your question is one that's likely to resonate with many tenants in Abu Dhabi at the moment.

The first thing I'd suggest is asking your property management company to explain exactly why they're proposing the increase. Sometimes, a rent review notice is issued as part of a standard renewal process and occasionally, there may simply be a misunderstanding about how the latest regulations apply to your particular tenancy.

As you'll know, Abu Dhabi recently introduced a rental freeze for existing residential tenancy contracts, which means landlords cannot increase the rent during that period when a tenant renews under the same agreement. The intention is to give tenants greater certainty and help create a more stable rental market.

Presumably, your tenancy falls within those regulations and you are simply renewing your existing lease, I would then suggest that this 5 per cent increase would not appear to be consistent with the current rules. I suggest you politely reply in writing, referring to the rental freeze and asking them to reconsider the renewal terms. Keeping a written record of things is always sensible, should you need it later.

If the management company maintains its position, ask them to explain the legal basis for the increase. There may be circumstances specific to your tenancy that aren't immediately obvious, but they should be able to provide that explanation.

Should the matter remain unresolved, tenants in Abu Dhabi have the option of referring the dispute to the Abu Dhabi Rental Dispute Settlement Committee, which exists to deal with disagreements between landlords and tenants. In many cases, however, these issues are resolved well before that stage once both parties have clarified the regulations.

My advice would be to approach the conversation calmly and constructively. Most professional property managers obviously do operate within the law and maintain good relationships with tenants. A courteous request for clarification, supported by the current regulations, is often all that's needed to bring matters back on track.

Q: As a parent of two young children, I am torn between buying a home that suits our family now and buying something that makes sense as an investment. Which should come first? LP, Mirdif, Dubai

A: For most families, lifestyle should come first, but investment considerations should never be ignored.

When purchasing a family home, people sometimes become overly focused on future capital appreciation and forget that they will actually be living in the property. A home is not just an asset on a balance sheet; it is where family life happens. It is where children grow up, routines develop and memories are created.

That said, lifestyle and investment are not mutually exclusive. In fact, many of Dubai's strongest-performing communities have delivered impressive capital appreciation precisely because they are desirable places to live. Areas with quality schools, strong infrastructure, green spaces and community facilities tend to attract demand in all market conditions.

When advising families, I encourage them to think beyond today's needs. Will the property still suit you in five years? What about 10 years? Is there room for your family to grow? How accessible are schools, healthcare facilities and recreational amenities? These practical considerations often have a greater impact on long-term satisfaction than purely financial metrics.

The ideal family home is one that performs on both levels. It should enhance your quality of life while also remaining attractive to future buyers and tenants. If you get the location, community and property type right, there is a very good chance you can achieve both objectives simultaneously.

A family home should never be viewed solely as an investment, but the best family homes often become excellent investments as a result of the lifestyle they provide.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@evadxb.com