UAE exchange houses and banks record sharp rise in salary processing as deadline takes effect

Exchange houses and banks have reported a sharp surge in payroll activity in the first week of June as new rules requiring private sector employers to pay salaries by the first of each month came into force last week.

Al Ansari Exchange, one of the country's leading remittance and foreign exchange companies, recorded more than a 151 per cent increase in the number of companies processing salaries through its Wage Protection System (WPS) platform on June 1, the day Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026 took effect nationwide.

The resolution, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and overseen by the Central Bank of the UAE, requires all private sector establishments to pay employee wages by the first day of each month. Employers must transfer at least 85 per cent of total wages on time to be deemed compliant, with escalating penalties and permit suspensions for those who fail to do so. Previously, there was a 15-day grace period, effectively allowing companies to pay employees two weeks late.

"The implementation of the Ministerial Resolution represents an important step in advancing the UAE's labour market ecosystem and reinforcing the principles of transparency, accountability and employee protection," said Ali Al Najjar, chief executive of Al Ansari Exchange. "As employers adapt to the updated requirements, access to efficient and reliable payroll solutions becomes increasingly important.”

Al Fardan Exchange also reported a significant rise in activity on the day the rules came into force, recording a 136 per cent increase in WPS salary processing volumes compared with the usual monthly trend during the initial period. The company said it had already observed a measurable shift in customer remittance behaviour, with workers choosing to send money home earlier in the month rather than waiting until the second or third week.

Hasan Fardan, chief executive of Al Fardan Exchange. Photo: Al Fardan Exchange Info

"We are already seeing signs of increased spending activity during the first week of the month, particularly among customers who may previously have received their salaries later," said chief executive Hasan Al Fardan.

"Over time, this could lead to a shift in consumer spending patterns across multiple sectors and create a more structured monthly economic cycle. Most importantly, a consistent salary payment process enhances financial stability and supports customer confidence."

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) moved quickly to meet demand from employers navigating the new regulatory framework, launching a digital WPS service that allows individual employers to register and pay salaries through its mobile banking app, and corporate clients to do so via ADIB Direct.

The bank said it was among the first financial institutions to offer the service, which was developed in collaboration with Al Etihad Payments and MoHRE, and eliminates the need for physical documentation by providing employers with direct access to MoHRE databases through its secure digital platforms.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Century Financial. Photo: Century Financial Info

Economic implications

The broader economic implications of a unified salary cycle are expected to be substantial, said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, who added that the most immediate effect would be a sharp concentration of consumer spending in the opening days of each month, particularly in retail, restaurants and everyday purchases. Mastercard SpendingPulse data has shown that consumer transactions in the UAE typically increase by around 30 to 40 per cent within the first three days after salaries are credited, he noted.

The impact on remittances could be even more pronounced. "The UAE is the second-largest remittance-sending country in the world, with annual outflows of more than $43 billion, according to the World Bank," Mr Valecha said. "Since most private sector workers in the UAE are expatriates, a large part of these transfers happens right after salaries are received."

For individual workers, the reform delivers certainty and increases spending power, added Mr Valecha. "Knowing exactly when a pay cheque will arrive makes it much easier to manage everyday finances. Rent, utility bills, groceries, school fees and remittances can all be planned in advance instead of being constantly adjusted around uncertain payment dates.”

For banks, a standardised payroll cycle is expected to support stronger deposit inflows at the start of each month, enable better cashflow forecasting and improve loan repayment reliability. UAE Central Bank data shows consumer loan delinquency rates of around 4.2 per cent in the private sector, and Mr Valecha said a predictable salary date would allow lenders to better schedule Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) collections and credit card payments over time.

Rus Kolinko, managing partner at Archers Valuation and Advisory in Dubai, said the knock-on effects would be particularly visible in real estate. "A fixed salary date should make household spending more predictable, especially around rent, mortgages, EMIs, service charges, utilities and remittances," he said. "In real estate, timing matters. When income arrives on a clear date, tenants and homeowners can plan property-related payments better. In the present market, cashflow is king."