Forex considerations for UAE expats: Why currency risk needs attention

Most expats in the UAE do not think of themselves as taking currency risk. They think about investments, property prices or interest rates. Currency tends to sit quietly in the background.

But for many expatriates, it is one of the largest hidden risks in their financial life.

If you earn in dirhams, hold savings in dollars and plan to retire in pounds or euros, you are already exposed. Currency exposure simply means that the money you have today is not in the same currency as the money you will eventually need.

For someone who has always lived and worked in one country, this rarely becomes an issue. Income, spending and long-term goals are all in the same currency. Expat life is different. A British professional in Dubai might still own property in the UK, intend to fund education overseas and eventually retire somewhere entirely different. Income, assets and goals start to drift apart in currency terms.

What makes currency risk particularly uncomfortable is that, unlike investment risk, there is no built-in reward for taking it.

When we invest in equities, we accept volatility because we expect a higher long-term return. Investors demand compensation for uncertainty. The same logic applies to certain types of bonds. There is a risk premium.

Currencies do not work that way. Exchange rates move relative to one another. If one strengthens, another weakens. There is no structural long-term uplift from holding the “wrong” currency for your future plans. If you are saving in US dollars but intend to buy a property in the UK, and the dollar weakens, that property simply becomes more expensive in dollar terms. Even if you held the cash safely, the purchasing power has shifted.

In most other areas of our lives, we would not knowingly take risks without expecting a return. With currency exposure, many people do exactly that, often without realising.

The UAE adds another layer to this conversation. The dirham is pegged to the US dollar at about Dh3.67 to $1. For those with future liabilities in dollars, that provides a degree of stability. Moving between the two typically involves limited volatility.

However, the peg also means that holding dirhams is effectively holding US dollar exposure. If your long-term plans are in sterling, euros or another currency, your risk is not removed, it is simply shifted. The dirham may feel stable, but against non-dollar currencies it moves with the dollar.

In our experience, the real problem is rarely complexity. It is habit.

Quote Currency exposure simply means that the money you have today is not in the same currency as the money you will eventually need

Some expats keep most of their assets in their home currency because it feels familiar. Others leave substantial savings in dirhams for years and only convert when a major purchase forces the issue. There are also those who delay transfers after reading headlines about interest rate decisions or geopolitical tension, hoping to catch a better rate.

Foreign exchange markets are deep and highly liquid. They also move. Sterling has shifted by more than 15 per cent against the US dollar several times in the past decade. The euro has experienced swings of 20 per cent or more over various cycles. Even a 10 per cent move can matter. On a £500,000 ($670,595) property purchase, that is a £50,000 difference purely due to exchange rates.

Rather than trying to forecast where currencies will go next, it is usually more productive to focus on alignment.

One practical way to think about it is in three buckets: the currency you earn, the currency you spend and the currency in which your future liabilities sit. Once you map those out, you can begin to see whether your assets are positioned appropriately.

Where significant transfers are needed, many expats choose to phase them. Instead of converting a large lump sum on a single day, funds are moved gradually over time. This does not remove currency risk altogether, but it reduces the chance that one poorly timed transaction determines the outcome. Averaging into a new currency can smooth the impact of short-term volatility.

For known future commitments, such as school fees or a property completion date, other tools may also be considered.

Forward contracts, for example, allow you to lock in an exchange rate today for a transaction that will occur later. The intention is not to outguess the market, but to create certainty. Knowing in advance what a future expense will cost in your base currency can make planning significantly easier. These instruments need to be used carefully and with reputable providers, but they can reduce uncertainty when timing and amounts are clear.

Simple steps to reduce risk

At a practical level, a few simple steps go a long way. Hold emergency funds in the currency where you would most likely need them. Review major future goals and consider whether your savings are gradually moving into the currencies those goals require. Avoid leaving large conversions until the last minute.

For expats, currency planning is not about predicting macroeconomic shifts or trying to win against the market. It is about making sure that the money you are building today is in the right form for the life you want tomorrow. When assets are aligned with purpose, exchange rates become something to manage calmly, not something that dictates outcomes.

Chris Davies is head of financial planning at Metis