Money & Me: ‘We turned a personal need into a business’

Indian nationals Nitin Jain and wife Manisha R's lives changed drastically after they became parents. The tech professionals decided to leave behind their corporate careers a decade ago when they spotted a business opportunity while shopping for baby products.

“Quality options were limited, and many products had to be imported, with long waiting periods,” says Mr Jain, co-founder and chief executive of Sam Box.

The couple were earning a combined monthly salary of around Dh80,000 ($21,784) in 2014 before they quit to start the company. They wanted to create “high-quality” baby products tailored to regional needs that were still accessible.

The business is bootstrapped, without external funding, 44-year-old Mr Jain explains. It has four regional offices, along with teams and warehouses across the Gulf. Aspiring entrepreneurs would need a seed investment of around Dh300,000 to start similar operations, he says.

The husband and wife team, who are from New Delhi, focus on different areas.

“I focus on product sourcing, sales, operations and finance, ensuring that execution, scale and performance remain strong as the business grows,” Mr Jain says.

“Manisha leads product design, brand building, marketing and people management. What makes this structure work is clarity and trust. We avoid overlap in day-to-day decisions, but we come together on key strategic choices.”

The tech professionals decided to leave behind their corporate careers a decade ago. Photo: Supplied

Did wealth feature in your childhood? What did you learn from it?

We come from well-educated and financially well-established families, with strong support systems on both sides. At the same time, we were brought up with a strong sense of humility, discipline and cultural grounding – very much rooted in Indian traditions. That balance of financial security and strong values continues to shape how we live and how we build our business today.

How did you first earn and how much did you get paid?

We were fortunate to begin our careers in 2004 with well-paying technology roles for that time. Our first salaries were close to 28,000 Indian rupees ($310) per month.

Our starting salaries were considered strong by industry standards, which gave us early financial stability and reinforced the value of education and specialised skills.

Any early financial jolts?

In the early stages, managing cash flow while investing in product development and expansion required sharp focus. We chose to grow thoughtfully, relying on our own resources and internal momentum rather than rushing scale.

How do you grow your wealth?

We grow our wealth through a combination of long-term investments and active reinvestment into our business. A significant focus is on building the company itself, as we see it as our strongest long-term asset and the primary driver of value creation.

Alongside this, we invest in stable, asset-backed avenues such as real estate and structured financial products, which help balance growth with security.

Have you been wise with money?

We approach money with a simple “know where it goes” mindset. Tracking our spending closely has helped us spot unnecessary expenses and redirect resources towards what truly matters.

We also believe in structure. Following a basic framework like the 50/30/20 rule – for needs, wants, and savings – helps maintain balance.

The couple want Sam Box to reach unicorn status by 2030. Photo: Supplied

Any cherished purchases?

Property has been one of our most meaningful purchases. It represents a tangible milestone in our journey. We bought properties which have high market value and always rented them out with high demand.

We secure around 4 per cent returns from rental income with good appreciation in property value as well. We hold the properties for a long time, so they continue to give us passive income as well as build wealth as long-term assets.

We also value traditional assets like gold, which holds financial and cultural significance for us.

What are your financial goals?

Our goals are closely tied to building long-term value. We want to grow our company into a strong, scalable consumer brand with global relevance, while maintaining healthy profitability and governance. Sustainable growth matters more to us than short-term scale.

We are looking to grow Sam Box's revenue to reach unicorn status [$1 billion valuation] by 2030, have five regional offices and scale into the western market.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am the spender and Manisha is the saver. One of us naturally leans towards growth and opportunity, while the other is more cautious and savings-orientated. That contrast has worked in our favour. It ensures that decisions are made with both ambition and discipline in mind.

What luxuries are important to you?

For us, luxury is about choice and quality of life. Having the freedom to decide how we spend our time, the flexibility to prioritise family, and the comfort of a well-balanced daily routine matter far more than outward displays of wealth.

We value environments and experiences that bring calm, efficiency, and clarity – whether that’s a comfortable home, or time to think and create new avenues.

How do you feel about money?

We see money as an important enabler, not an end goal. It provides security, choice and the ability to plan long-term, but it works best when managed with discipline and perspective.

For us, money is a tool that supports stability, growth and freedom – freedom to make considered decisions, invest in meaningful work, and take care of the people who matter most. When handled with balance, it adds clarity to life rather than control over it.

Any financial advice for your younger self?

Looking back, I’d largely reinforce the choices we made early on, investing in education, earning well from the start, and being disciplined with money. Those foundations mattered.

If there’s one refinement I’d add, it would be to trust long-term thinking even more. Stay patient during high-growth phases, continue investing consistently, and remember that real wealth is built steadily, not overnight. Doing the basics right, repeatedly, makes all the difference. Make sure you have multiple sources of income and grow wealth over time.