UAE Property: ‘Can I ask for reasonable advance notice for viewings?’

Question: I live in a villa in Jumeirah Park in Dubai. My landlord told me that he plans to sell and wants to begin viewings immediately. He says agents may bring buyers any time with an hour’s notice. This is very disruptive for my family.

I’m not trying to stop the sale, but can I legally insist on reasonable notice and limit how often they come? The tenancy runs until next August. PB, Dubai

Answer: It is your right to request reasonable notice and the law supports you. However, I suggest you firstly look at your tenancy agreement to double check what you have already signed for and what provisions are stated in your contract in the event the landlord wishes to sell.

Under Dubai’s Law 26 of 2007, tenants must allow the landlord access to the property for selling, maintenance or inspection, provided the visits are by prior agreement and at reasonable times. The important phrase is here is prior agreement. I don't think that one hour’s notice is considered a reasonable time in practice.

Common practice in Dubai would be 24 hours’ notice and, if possible, to group viewings together when possible. The other alternative would be to arrange for a specific time on specific dates, for example, a one-hour window twice a week. You would, therefore, be ready to receive viewings and this protects your quiet enjoyment while still allowing the landlord to market the property.

As your tenancy runs until next August, you cannot be forced out early unless the landlord issues a 12-month written notice to vacate, served through notary public or registered mail, and only for the permitted reasons – selling being one of them.

I recommend replying in writing to clarify what you are comfortable with. Suggest specific days and times so the brokers know exactly what is acceptable. Most landlords should agree once clear boundaries are set. If they do not, you can bring the matter to the Rent Dispute Settlement Committee, which often will side with the tenant where there is harassment or unreasonable intrusion.

Q: I recently bought a townhouse in Ras Al Khaimah for investment. The community is lovely, but several owners have been complaining that the service charges have increased twice in the past two years. The developer says this is due to inflation and maintenance upgrades, but nothing visibly seems to have changed.

As a new owner, how do I confirm whether these increases are justified, and what rights do owners in RAK have when it comes to challenging service charge increases? AS, Ras Al Khaimah

A: Service charges is a subject that concerns all owners across all emirates, including RAK, and it’s very important to look into this to get some clarity.

Ras Al Khaimah’s system differs slightly from Dubai’s, where service charges must be approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency and are fully transparent. In RAK, service charges are regulated through RAK Municipality and developers or owners’ associations must justify any increase by presenting detailed budgets and maintenance requirements.

As an owner, you should focus on getting the audited service charge budget for the past two years. You are entitled to see where and how the money is allocated. Look for line items related to security, landscaping, facility management, utilities and reserve fund contributions. RAK communities often adjust the reserve fund to prepare for long-term work. This could explain the increases even when no visible changes appear.

Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today 03:49

Check whether the community has a functioning owners’ association committee. Many RAK communities are now moving in this direction, giving owners far more oversight. If one exists, speak with the committee directly. If not, you can work with other owners to request more transparency from the management company.

If the increase seems unreasonable or inadequately explained, owners collectively can file a complaint with RAK Municipality, which has the authority to review and demand justification for the charges.

Service charges must reflect genuine running costs, not arbitrary increases. Once you have the financial statements, you’ll have a much clearer view of what’s truly driving the change.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@allegiance.ae

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

The specs Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder Transmission: 10-speed auto Power: 300hp Torque: 420Nm Price: Dh189,900 On sale: now

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m 6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m 6.30pm: Liwa Oaisi Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m The National selections: 5pm: Flit Al Maury, 5.30pm: Sadah, 6pm: RB Seqondtonone, 6.30pm: RB Money To Burn, 7pm: SS Jalmood, 7.30pm: Dalaalaat