Money & Me: ‘The rushed sale of my first house during a crisis taught me to diversify and plan’

Abbes Seqqat, chief executive of healthcare technology company Rain Stella Technologies, believes in maintaining a diversified investment portfolio and making data-driven decisions to create wealth.

The US citizen, 44, was born and raised in Morocco and has been living in the UAE for 10 years.

“I lead the company’s strategy to build and scale its AI-powered healthcare solutions such as Orva, an operating room AI voice assistant. Our vision is to make high-quality care accessible to everyone,” he says.

Mr Seqqat went to the US at the age of 17 to pursue an engineering degree in computer and electrical engineering at the University of North Carolina. He started working for management consultancy Accenture and later pursued an MBA in strategic management from Pfeiffer University.

Prior to his current role, Mr Seqqat held leadership positions at SenseTime, where he led business and growth initiatives across the Middle East and Africa. He also served as an adviser on digital transformation during his tenure at Oracle, IBM Watson Health and Accenture.

He currently lives in the Meadows, Dubai, with his wife and three children.

Did wealth feature in your childhood? What did you learn from it?

I come from a mid-income family in Morocco. My father was the sole breadwinner and he worked for a US company for 34 years. I didn't grow up around a lot of wealth, but my parents taught me something more valuable: that discipline, grit and the ability to build from limited resources is very important. My parents made the most of what they had, and that mindset stayed with me. It shaped my leadership philosophy and taught me to focus on fundamentals and stay grounded.

With limited means, my parents were able to provide a good quality of life to my two brothers and me – from sending us for tennis lessons to travelling twice a year for vacations and attending private school – which I'm very grateful for.

How did you first earn? What did your first job pay?

My first job was at the age of 17. I had just moved to the US and was an assistant waiter at a restaurant. I worked about 36 hours over the weekend at a rate of $7 an hour. I earned about $250 per week, which helped make ends meet, and I also enjoyed my experience.

Any early financial jolts?

My first and probably biggest financial setback was in 2008. With a year of management consultancy savings, I bought a house in a nice neighbourhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2005. I was proud to own a nice house at the age of 24.

Unfortunately, during the 2008 global financial crisis, I was asked to relocate to Bratislava in Slovakia to manage a business unit there as most of our US clients in the financial services industry went bust. I was forced to sell my house at a 30 per cent loss in 2009 in the middle of a financial crisis.

That was a huge setback early in my career and investment journey. It taught me a lot in terms of investment risk, resilience and, most importantly, financial planning.

How do you grow your wealth?

I focus on growing wealth the same way I build companies and ventures. My investment play is founded on three fundamentals: disciplined decision-making, long-term thinking and diversification. I keep it simple and invest only in businesses where I understand the fundamentals. I am a data-informed decision-maker and reinvest a large part of my earnings into value-creating assets.

I also try to stay consistent with my strategy because when you look at investments from a long-term perspective, things will go up and down. For me, wealth comes from building durable value rather than chasing short-term gains.

I have property investments in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. While real estate represents about 60 per cent of my portfolio, the stock market also accounts for a big part of it. I also invest in companies in health technology, AI and automation. As I'm passionate about technology, I've also invested a small amount for fun in digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am a strategic saver. That comes from growing up in a mid-income Moroccan family, which taught me the value of discipline, resilience and making every decision based on data points.

As a chief executive, I apply the same mindset when running the organisation. I try to use capital with intention and am comfortable making bold investments when they create long-term value. But I never lose sight of stability or responsibility. The key here is to balance discipline with ambition to lead an organisation or a family.

Mr Seqqat highlights the power of compounding and says investments must be given time to flourish. Antonie Robertson / The National

What has been your best investment?

The most fulfilling investment from a financial perspective has been in real estate. Not just because of the returns, which have been positive so far, but also because the decision, especially our first house in Dubai, was made jointly with my wife. Our different perspectives, along with discipline and long-term strategic thinking, have helped us make strong investment choices.

We bought a few apartments in Dubai Marina a while ago, sold those and then reinvested in real estate again. So, our property in the Meadows is a result of such multiple investments.

Any cherished purchases?

Growing up in Morocco, I always wanted to have a motorcycle, but my parents were never willing to buy me one for security and financial reasons. As soon as I went to the US and started earning, the first thing I bought was a motorcycle. It was cherished because I bought it with my own money. I had a hard time selling it because of the emotional value.

I also cherish other purchases I made later in life, maybe because they have more financial value. But the motorcycle was a representation of the fact when you work hard to achieve your goals, the emotional fulfilment and pride you derive is higher.

I want to ensure long-term financial security for me, my family members and my extended ecosystem Abbes Seqqat

Any financial advice for your younger self?

Start saving and investing earlier and focus on building a diversified portfolio, which was what I lacked initially. I faced a financial setback because I put all my money into one property. It’s also important to build a data-driven investment strategy that is free of emotions early on. Understand that compounding is important although it takes a lot of patience. Give your investments time to flourish.

What luxuries are important to you?

Quality time with family, especially the more I have to travel for work, is very important. Unlike other luxuries, that does not fade with time. My wife and I also cherish family travel experiences. We offer that to our children as a luxury because we want them to see the world.

Comfortable living is a luxury. We're lucky to be in Dubai where there is a level of safety and security that is unmatched globally. Nobody should take it for granted.

What are your financial goals?

I want to ensure long-term financial security for me, my family members and my extended ecosystem. I would love to grow my investments to the point where I can leave a legacy for my family. I also want to invest in things that outlast me, and in technology that will make better care available to all.

Also, through my company, if I'm able to offer better quality of healthcare to people in sub-Saharan Africa, South-East Asia and remote areas of the world, that would be fulfilling.

DUBAI WORLD CUP RACE CARD 6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm Well Of Wisdom 7.05pm Summrghand 7.40pm Laser Show 8.15pm Angel Alexander 8.50pm Benbatl 9.25pm Art Du Val 10pm: Beyond Reason

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

RESULTS Argentina 4 Haiti 0 Peru 2 Scotland 0 Panama 0 Northern Ireland 0

The rules of the road keeping cyclists safe Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

RESULTS 6pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $40,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alajaj, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 6.35pm: Race of Future – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (Turf) 2,410m

Winner: Global Storm, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.10pm: UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Azure Coast, Antonio Fresu, Pavel Vashchenko 7.45pm: Business Bay Challenge – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Storm Damage, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 20.20pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed (TB) $100,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Appreciated, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill 8.55pm: Singspiel Stakes – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord Glitters, Daniel Tudhope, David O'Meara 9.30pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Meraas, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A