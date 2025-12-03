Don't run away from crypto volatility, Strategy’s Michael Saylor tells Binance event in Dubai

The chief executive of Strategy, the world’s biggest corporate Bitcoin holder, urged cryptocurrency investors to avoid getting caught up by news about volatility in the asset class.

“There's volatility in the market, there's sound and fury, there's scepticism, but there's scepticism about electricity, automobiles and airplanes,” Michael Saylor said at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday.

“There's always going to be scepticism of the new, but I wouldn't get caught up, I wouldn't be afraid, or I wouldn't be cowed down by the volatility.

“The volatility means this is the most powerful, vibrant, useful thing in the entire capital market. That's why it's volatile. Don't run away from the fire, run towards the fire.”

Cryptocurrencies have borne the brunt of a sell-off in speculative assets, in a sharp reversal for a sector that had been buoyed by President Donald Trump’s pledge last year to turn the US into a “Bitcoin superpower”.

Increased cautiousness over riskier assets, spurred by the spectre of an AI bubble amid lofty tech valuations and overall economic uncertainty, has ⁠weighed on the asset class in recent weeks.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, traded at $92,840.87 at 1.13pm on Wednesday and is down more than 30 per cent from a peak above $126,000 set in early October. Ether and other major tokens also edged higher.

The digital assets market remains on shaky ground after a sell-off that began in early October. Since then, more than $1 trillion in crypto market value has been wiped out.

Strategy – the software company that pioneered the Bitcoin treasury model and holds 650,000 Bitcoin, equivalent to 3.1 per cent of the world’s total supply of the cryptocurrency – has fallen 37 per cent this year as investors cool on the company’s issuance of shares, convertible debt and new preferred equity.

It operates as a digital asset treasury, stockpiling cryptocurrencies in a bid to capitalise on spikes and enable more cautious investors to gain exposure to the riskier assets.

This week, Strategy said it raised $1.44 billion in US dollar reserves through a stock sale to help ensure it can meet future dividend and debt-interest payments. The company said it also bought 130 Bitcoin in the past two weeks, bringing its total holding to 650,000 acquired over the past five years, worth about $56 billion based on current prices.

“This US dollar reserve gives us 21 months of dividends. We did that so we could pay dividends without selling equity, BTC derivatives or BTC if no capital markets were open to us. If the market is irrational or closed for 21 months, we can just pay out of this reserve,” Mr Saylor said.

“The company's strategy is when our equity is trading above the net asset value of Bitcoin, we sell the equity as it creates shareholder value. When the equity's trading below the value of Bitcoin, we would either sell Bitcoin derivatives or just sell Bitcoin.”

Strategy holds about $60 billion of BTC reserves against $8 billion in debt, “a fairly low leverage ratio”, according to Mr Saylor.

The Bitcoin-accumulation company has about 73 years’ worth of dividends and pays out $800 million a year. “For us to pay that money forever and grow shareholder value, Bitcoin would have to appreciate 1.36 per cent a year. If it does, we win,” he said.

Mr Saylor said while money markets return about 3 per cent a year, if companies were to capitalise on Bitcoin, it would return 47 per cent a year.

“It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that if the cost of capital or the hurdle rate [the S&P index] is 14 per cent, then any company capitalised on money markets is destroying shareholder value. But any company capitalised on Bitcoin is increasing or creating shareholder value,” he said.

“We are going to see digital credit spread into every single market, and it's going to fix the banking system and the money market system. The winner is the investor, the digital economy, the Bitcoin holder and the Bitcoin community. The loser is any bureaucratic, antiquated oligopoly that wants to keep your money and pay you nothing.”

Strategy, which was recently upgraded by the S&P to a ‘B-’ rating, aspires to be the first investment-grade Bitcoin holder and the first crypto company that can issue investment-grade debt, he said.

Mr Saylor told the audience of crypto enthusiasts that “the most exciting development of the past year” was the worldwide adoption of digital capital, starting with the embrace of Bitcoin by the global financial community. He cited how Mr Trump declared he wants to make America the “crypto capital of the world” and his appointments of advocates in both the cabinet and regulators.

From being hostile towards cryptos, the global banking industry has seen a sea change in their stance in the past 12 months.

Bitcoin rebounds – but can investors trust the rally? 01:30

“I couldn't get a loan against Bitcoin from any major bank, and now, if I counted the top 10 US banks, eight of them are engaged in crypto lending, and they've all flipped their stance in the last six months. So, this is a major change,” Mr Saylor said.

Highlighting how Wall Street has embraced using Bitcoin as both collateral and capital, he said while Strategy was the first publicly traded company with a substantial holding of crypto assets, now there are more than 60 such firms. Also, after the approval of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in January this year, now there are 85 such funds worldwide, he added.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Results: 5pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600 metres Winner: Dasan Da, Saeed Al Mazrooei (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: AF Saabah, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: Mukaram, Pat Cosgrave, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 2,200m Winner: MH Tawag, Richard Mullen, Elise Jeanne 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) | Dh70,000 | 1,400m Winner: RB Inferno, Fabrice Veron, Ismail Mohammed 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m Winner: Juthoor, Jim Crowley, Erwan Charpy

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

Moving%20Out%202 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SMG%20Studio%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Team17%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20One%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club: 1 st ODI, Wednesday, April 10 2 nd ODI, Friday, April 12 3 rd ODI, Sunday, April 14 4 th ODI, Tuesday, April 16 UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

The studios taking part (so far) Punch Vogue Fitness Sweat Bodytree Studio The Hot House The Room Inspire Sports (Ladies Only) Cryo

Tori Amos

Native Invader

Decca

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brief scores: Kashima Antlers 0 River Plate 4 Zuculini 24', Martinez 73', 90 2', Borre 89' (pen)

AT%20A%20GLANCE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWindfall%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAn%20%E2%80%9Cenergy%20profits%20levy%E2%80%9D%20to%20raise%20around%20%C2%A35bn%20in%20a%20year.%20The%20temporary%20one-off%20tax%20will%20hit%20oil%20and%20gas%20firms%20by%2025%20per%20cent%20on%20extraordinary%20profits.%20An%2080%20per%20cent%20investment%20allowance%20should%20calm%20Conservative%20nerves%20that%20the%20move%20will%20dent%20North%20Sea%20firms%E2%80%99%20investment%20to%20save%20them%2091p%20for%20every%20%C2%A31%20they%20spend.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EA%20universal%20grant%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EEnergy%20bills%20discount%2C%20which%20was%20effectively%20a%20%C2%A3200%20loan%2C%20has%20doubled%20to%20a%20%C2%A3400%20discount%20on%20bills%20for%20all%20households%20from%20October%20that%20will%20not%20need%20to%20be%20paid%20back.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETargeted%20measures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMore%20than%20eight%20million%20of%20the%20lowest%20income%20households%20will%20receive%20a%20%C2%A3650%20one-off%20payment.%20It%20will%20apply%20to%20households%20on%20Universal%20Credit%2C%20Tax%20Credits%2C%20Pension%20Credit%20and%20legacy%20benefits.%0D%3Cbr%3ESeparate%20one-off%20payments%20of%20%C2%A3300%20will%20go%20to%20pensioners%20and%20%C2%A3150%20for%20those%20receiving%20disability%20benefits.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A