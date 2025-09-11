Have you lost sleep over selling that stock? You are not alone

Even the most steadfast investors have felt anxious or stressed this year. Sharp market swings, geopolitical tensions, continuing trade disputes and constant volatility have taken a toll. Maybe you’ve felt that sinking feeling when checking your portfolio after a rough day. Or spent sleepless nights debating whether to sell, buy more or stop checking altogether.

New research shows that stock market crashes can have real, measurable effects on mental health. A 2024 study titled Stock Market and the Psychological Health of Investors by Chang Liu and Maoyong Fan provided compelling evidence that investors’ psychological health significantly worsens when their portfolios decline, especially in prolonged market downturns.

The researchers analysed comprehensive medical records of millions of US investors and found that antidepressant prescriptions and psychotherapy sessions surged notably during periods when the stock market declined significantly.

For example, a one-standard-deviation drop in local stock market returns led to an average increase of around 0.42 per cent in antidepressant use. When markets crashed hardest, prescriptions spiked even more dramatically, revealing just how deeply connected our financial and emotional lives really are.

Notably, the effect was tied directly to individual financial losses, not just general economic uncertainty or negative headlines. Investors were directly affected mentally by declines in their own portfolios, even if their jobs, wages or the wider economy remained stable.

Why losses hit harder than gains

An important finding from this research is that investors are much more psychologically impacted by losses than gains. This reflects behavioural finance theories on loss aversion, the idea that we react more strongly to losses than to gains of the same size.

Simply put, losing €1,000 ($1,165) hurts a lot more than making €1,000 feels good.

Middle-aged and older investors (aged 45–64) experienced this effect most strongly. Since these age groups tend to have larger portfolios and frequently consider their investments to be necessary for retirement plans or other major life milestones, this makes sense.

A stock market meltdown feels more than just a setback for them, as it poses a threat to future goals, aspirations and security, which compounds its emotional impact.

The turbulent markets of 2025 that are dominated by trade wars between the US and the rest of the world, tariff escalations, geopolitical tensions and multiple episodes of significant volatility have left many investors experiencing precisely what this research captures.

Watch: Poor US jobs data spooks markets and torpedoes US exceptionalism

Headlines about “market meltdowns” or “trade war tensions” aren’t just news stories; for many, they represent very real threats to their mental well-being.

What can you do about it?

Awareness is the first and crucial step. Recognise and acknowledge how financial stress affects you emotionally. Here’s some practical, evidence-based advice that can help you manage the psychological toll:

Avoid making large financial decisions when emotions run high. Our worst decisions often come from panic or anxiety, not rational thought. Stick to your long-term investment plan and diversify. If the volatility has been too much, it might indicate your portfolio isn't as diversified or balanced as you thought. Diversification is not just a means to protect your money, it’s the baseline of protecting your mental health, too. Seek expert insights and analysis if you’re unsure about your strategy or talk with a trusted friend or family member. Speaking openly about your anxiety often helps you feel more grounded and less isolated. Markets have historically always bounced back, even after steep falls. Patience and a long-term perspective help protect your well-being as well as your money.

If 2025 has taught investors anything, it’s that investing is more about resilience, emotional intelligence and well-being, apart from just returns.

As the saying goes, “your mental health is your real wealth”. By understanding this powerful connection, we become not just smarter investors, but healthier, happier people, too.

So, if you’ve felt the stress of this year's market volatility, know that it won’t last forever. Like markets, your emotional resilience will bounce back with time. Until then, diversify, talk it out and hang in there.

Jacob Falkencrone is global head of investment strategy at Saxo Bank

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

THURSDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 10am: Lucrezia Stefanini v Elena Rybakina (6) Aryna Sabalenka (4) v Polona Hercog Sofia Kenin (1) v Zhaoxuan Yan Kristina Mladenovic v Garbine Muguruza (5) Sorana Cirstea v Karolina Pliskova (3) Jessica Pegula v Elina Svitolina (2) Court 1 Starting at 10am: Sara Sorribes Tormo v Nadia Podoroska Marketa Vondrousova v Su-Wei Hsieh Elise Mertens (7) v Alize Cornet Tamara Zidansek v Jennifer Brady (11) Heather Watson v Jodie Burrage Vera Zvonareva v Amandine Hesse Court 2 Starting at 10am: Arantxa Rus v Xiyu Wang Maria Kostyuk v Lucie Hradecka Karolina Muchova v Danka Kovinic Cori Gauff v Ulrikke Eikeri Mona Barthel v Anastasia Gasanova Court 3 Starting at 10am: Kateryna Bondarenko v Yafan Wang Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Anna Bondar Bianca Turati v Yaroslava Shvedova

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Illegal%20shipments%20intercepted%20in%20Gulf%20region %3Cp%3EThe%20Royal%20Navy%20raid%20is%20the%20latest%20in%20a%20series%20of%20successful%20interceptions%20of%20drugs%20and%20arms%20in%20the%20Gulf%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%2011%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUS%20coastguard%20recovers%20%2480%20million%20heroin%20haul%20from%20fishing%20vessel%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%208%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20coastguard%20vessel%20USCGC%20Glen%20Harris%20seizes%20heroin%20and%20meth%20worth%20more%20than%20%2430%20million%20from%20a%20fishing%20boat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMarch%202%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Anti-tank%20guided%20missiles%20and%20missile%20components%20seized%20by%20HMS%20Lancaster%20from%20a%20small%20boat%20travelling%20from%20Iran%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOctober%209%2C%202022%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERoyal%20Navy%20frigate%20HMS%20Montrose%20recovers%20drugs%20worth%20%2417.8%20million%20from%20a%20dhow%20in%20Arabian%20Sea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeptember%2027%2C%202022%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20Naval%20Forces%20Central%20Command%20reports%20a%20find%20of%202.4%20tonnes%20of%20heroin%20on%20board%20fishing%20boat%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now