Silver hits 14-year high after Fed rate cut forecast

Silver breached $40 per ounce for the first time since 2011, while gold traded around $30 short of its all-time high on Monday on expectations of an interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this month.

Spot silver jumped 2.3 per cent to $40.60 per ounce, its highest since September 2011, taking gains this year to nearly 40 per cent. Spot gold was up 0.64 per cent at $3,470.10 per ounce at 3.53pm UAE time. Bullion is up 31 per cent year to date.

Gold surged to a record $3,500.50 an ounce in April after US President Donald Trump unveiled an initial plan to introduce trade tariffs.

The value of both precious metals has more than doubled over the past three years.

“The immediate catalyst lies in growing conviction that the Federal Reserve will move towards a September rate cut, amid rising pressure from Donald Trump, while broader equity markets lose momentum as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence begins to be alarming,” said Samer Hasn, senior market analyst at XS.com.

“Together, these dynamics have strengthened gold’s appeal as investors hedge against both monetary and equity-market uncertainties.”

When interest rates are cut, the allure of precious metals such as gold – that do not offer interest or dividends like stocks and bonds – goes up.

Prices have also risen on gold's growing haven demand as Mr Trump’s repeated criticism of Fed policymakers has sown concerns over the central bank’s independence. Mr Trump’s move to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook concluded without a judge’s decision on Friday, after she had challenged the President's decision.

Political pressure on the central bank is rising and may over time introduce an “independence premium” into US assets, said Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen. This in turn is supportive for gold in particular, because investors hedge governance risk with real assets.

Labour market data will dominate this week's agenda. A weaker jobs report could entrench expectations of a rate cut, pressuring the US dollar, which is already trading at a five-week low, while a stronger print could temper market conviction and weigh on bullion, Mr Hasn of XS said.

US equities are already "priced at extreme levels", with concentration in few mega-cap technology stocks pushing the S&P 500 to new highs.

"But it has also made the index more vulnerable to abrupt sentiment shifts," Mr Hasn said. "If enthusiasm cools further, the combination of stretched valuations and overbuilt expectations could spark a broader market pullback, reinforcing the case for gold as both a hedge against financial instability and an anchor amid policy uncertainty."

Silver shining

Silver’s outperformance reflects its dual role as an investment and industrial metal, said Mr Hansen.

Growth in solar, electric vehicles and electronics continues to push industrial consumption higher, with photovoltaics alone now accounting for nearly one-fifth of silver demand.

While electronics are far less sensitive to rising silver costs given the small share of the precious metal in overall production, jewellery demand could soften if prices stay elevated, Saxo Bank said.

Watch: Dubai's gold traders say demand for raw product up amid broader sales slump

Investment demand for silver through exchange-traded funds also remains strong, with the latest data showing total holdings rising to a three-year high, Mr Hansen said.

The supply side, however, remains constrained. Silver is produced largely as a by-product of mining other metals, meaning higher prices do not automatically translate into higher output.

Mine supply has been slow to respond even after several years of deficits, with surveys indicating a seventh consecutive year in which mined production has failed to meet growing demand, Mr Hansen added.

“Silver’s relative cheapness to gold has added momentum, with the gold-silver ratio near 85, above its five-year average around 82,” he said. "While gold must push through fresh record highs to extend its rally, silver still trades well below the 2011 peak of $50, leaving room for further investment demand.

“While volatility will remain higher than in gold – silver often behaves like gold on steroids – the structural outlook remains supportive. For investors, the latest move is not a standalone spike but part of a broader rally, potentially with more room to run.”

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Director: Simon Curtis Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan Rating: 4/5

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20LPTO%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%2B%20Gen%202%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20730%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F1.9%20%2B%2050MP%20ultrawide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20auto-focus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030%2F60fps%2C%201080p%20%40%2030%2F60fps%3B%20live%20HDR%2C%20OIS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.5%2C%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Full-HD%20%40%2030fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204700mAh%3B%20full%20charge%20in%2055m%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3B%20Qi%20wireless%2C%20dual%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dark%20grey%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh2%2C499%20(12GB%2F256GB)%20%2F%20Dh2%2C799%20(12GB%2F512GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

ASSASSIN'S%20CREED%20MIRAGE %3Cp%3E%0DDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%20Bordeaux%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsoles%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20Series%20S%26amp%3BX%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."