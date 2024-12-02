US actor Richard Gere has a net worth of $120 million. EPA
Celebrity Net Worth: Richard Gere sells US mansion for $10.75 million

In our fortnightly celebrity investment and wealth round-up, Ranveer Singh purchases a stake in protein food brand and Meghan Markle invests in hair care brand

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

December 02, 2024