Celebrity Net Worth: Richard Gere sells US mansion for $10.75 million

US actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/holly-to-bolly-richard-gere-speaks-out-against-trumps-travel-ban-coen-brothers-working-on-scarface-remake-and-more-1.62299" target="_blank">Richard Gere</a> has sold a mansion with a celebrity pedigree in New Canaan, Connecticut, for $10.75 million, according to wealth-tracking platform Celebrity Net Worth. Gere, 75, bought it from music legends Paul Simon and Edie Brickell in 2022. He sold the mansion for $25,000 less than what he paid for it in 2022. In an interview with the Spanish edition of <i>Vanity Fair</i> earlier this year, Gere indicated he and his wife, publicist Alejandra Silva, were preparing to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/05/schengen-visa-uae-rules-tips/" target="_blank">move to Spain </a>to be closer to her family. The home, known as the Brockwood estate, sits on about 32 acres of countryside that the listing said is “reflective of the English countryside”. In addition to the five-bedroom main house, there's also a separate three-bedroom cottage. Simon and Brickell called Brockwood home for almost 20 years, having bought it in 2002 for $16.5 million. At one point, Gere was reportedly planning to convert it into an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2023/12/27/grey-areas-of-going-green-the-environmental-impact-of-eco-friendly-alternatives/" target="_blank">environmentally friendly farm</a>, but those plans were suspended and he ended up putting it for sale just two years after he bought it, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gere, who has a net worth of $120 million, was one of Hollywood’s leading actors in the late 1970s and is known for roles in iconic films such as <i>An Officer and a Gentleman</i>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/the-hollywood-high-life-a-pretty-woman-themed-trip-to-los-angeles-1.102246" target="_blank"><i>Pretty Woman</i></a>, and <i>Internal Affairs</i>. In 2020, Gere and his wife paid $10.5 million over two transactions for a 35-acre estate in the New York town of North Salem. He also owns an apartment in New York City, according to the website. Indian actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/11/27/red-sea-film-festival-ranveer-singh-diane-kruger/" target="_blank">Ranveer Singh</a> has picked up a 50 per cent stake in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/10/28/future-of-nutrition-food-100-years/" target="_blank">protein food </a>and supplements brand SuperYou for an undisclosed amount. It was cofounded with Nikunj Biyani, nephew of the founder of the now-bankrupt Future Group, Kishore Biyani. Mr Biyani runs Think9 Consumer, a venture builder firm focused on building digital-native brands and platforms. The investment in SuperYou aims to bring affordable and accessible protein to a wider Indian audience, the company said in a statement. Singh will be actively involved in the company’s operations as the co-founder, to open it up to a wider audience. The products will be made using <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/on-fermented-food-in-the-uae-where-to-find-it-and-why-you-should-eat-it-1.709279" target="_blank">fermented yeast protein </a>technology. “I’ve been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/11/13/fitness-events-dubai-run-abu-dhabi-marathon-hatta/" target="_blank">a fitness enthusiast </a>my entire life and wanted to convert this passion into something larger that I can share with everyone,” said Singh, 39. “I truly believe that protein is an essential macronutrient for everybody, and with our busy lifestyle, we struggle to get the required quantity. That’s why I wanted to create something that makes protein consumption simple, affordable, and effective.” Mr Singh, one of the highest-paid actors in India, is estimated to have a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some of his most well-known roles have been in films such as <i>Lootera</i>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/gully-boy-mumbai-rap-collective-releases-first-multi-language-track-1.864679" target="_blank"><i>Gully Boy</i> </a>and <i>Bajirao Mastani</i>, among others. In addition to his acting career, Singh launched a record label in 2019 named IncInk in order to promote local musicians. He also endorses several brands like adidas, Head & Shoulders, Jack & Jones, and MakeMyTrip. His other start-up investments include beauty brand Sugar Cosmetics, wearables brand BoAt, wellness brand Bold Care and Greek yoghurt maker Epigamia. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/05/17/meghan-glitters-in-all-gold-at-women-of-vision-awards/" target="_blank">Meghan Markle</a>, the Duchess of Sussex, has invested in Highbrow Hippie, a hair care and wellness brand cofounded by her hair colour artists, Kadi Lee, and Myka Harris. The value of her investment was not disclosed. Highbrow Hippie, which began as a lifestyle blog in 2012, has since evolved into a full-scale brand that prioritises both beauty and wellness. The partnership was made official at the brand’s launch party on November 14 in Los Angeles. “I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder,” Meghan said of her investment. After her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/harry-and-meghan-s-royal-exit-from-summit-talks-to-their-permanent-roots-in-canada-1.963139" target="_blank">exit from her role as a working royal</a>, Markle began growing an investment portfolio of women-owned businesses, and earlier this year, she announced that she would eventually be launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchid. Other female-led ventures in her portfolio include the sustainably sourced handbag brand Cesta Collective. Ms Markle, 43, has a personal fortune estimated at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That is a combined net worth with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/12/15/prince-harry-awarded-damages-over-phone-hacking/" target="_blank">her husband, Prince Harry</a>. Before marrying, Meghan’s separate net worth was $5 million. Prince Harry came to the marriage with a net worth of $20 million, the majority of which came from a trust fund set up by his late mother, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/02/mayfair-townhouse-that-was-princess-dianas-refuge-on-sale-for-1095m/" target="_blank">Princess Diana</a>. Meghan’s 2018 marriage to Prince Harry made her a princess of the UK. In January 2020, the couple announced their intention to step away from royal duties, leave Britain and seek financial independence. After leaving Britain and giving up their titles, Harry and Meghan signed a five-year $100 million production <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/12/01/prince-harry-and-meghans-explosive-trailer-for-netflix-documentary-shared-for-first-time/" target="_blank">deal with Netflix</a>. With the streaming company, they will produce feature films, children's programming, and documentaries. After the deal, they signed a three-year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/06/16/prince-harry-and-meghans-multimillion-dollar-spotify-deal-ends/" target="_blank">podcasting deal with Spotify </a>worth $18 million. In August 2020, Harry and Meghan paid $14.7 million for an estate in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/05/07/a-look-at-montecito-california-home-to-meghan-and-harry-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Montecito, California</a>. They put down $5 million in cash and took out about $10 million mortgage for the remainder. Around this time, they also paid back $3 million that was used to remodel their UK family home, Frogmore, Celebrity Net Worth reported. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2021/08/04/meghan-markle-at-40-the-duchess-of-sussexs-40-best-fashion-moments/" target="_blank">Markle was famous</a> for her role as Rachel Zane on the USA Network show <i>Suits</i>. In late 2017, she completed the seventh season of the show and resigned. She reportedly made $50,000 per episode during her seven seasons on <i>Suits</i>. In total, she earned $4 million pre-tax from the programme, according to the website. She also founded the lifestyle website and blog <i>The Tig</i> in 2014. It was greatly successful, and she received many sponsorships and endorsements. It is estimated that she earned about $80,000 per year from her lifestyle blog.