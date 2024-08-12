DUBAI, UAE. February 16, 2015 - Employees working at the Mosaikx office in Dubai, February 16, 2015. (Photos by: Sarah Dea/The National, Story by: Dania Al Saadi, Business) *** Local Caption *** SDEA160215-innovation_mosaikx09.JPG
After the probationary period has ended, all employees in the UAE are entitled to a certain number of paid sick leave days each year. Sarah Dea / The National

Business

Money

'Do I need to work extra days to compensate for sick leave?'

Article 31 of UAE labour law confirms payment for the first 15 days, with full pay during sick leave

Keren Bobker

12 August, 2024