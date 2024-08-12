After the probationary period has ended, all employees in the UAE are entitled to a certain number of paid sick leave days each year. Sarah Dea / The National
After the probationary period has ended, all employees in the UAE are entitled to a certain number of paid sick leave days each year. Sarah Dea / The National
'Do I need to work extra days to compensate for sick leave?'
Article 31 of UAE labour law confirms payment for the first 15 days, with full pay during sick leave
Keren Bobker
12 August, 2024